George
3d ago
It's a judge that sets bond. But a judge listens to requests from both the DA and a defense attorney. So the DA actually has great influence. And the current DA is a firm believer in 2nd chances....I'm told....So expect 4 more years of this.
George
3d ago
My opinion. The Chief better be careful. The last Chief that tried to act like POLICE left very quickly after she made that mistake.... And she was a black female. So I don't think it's a race thing. It's a POWER thing. And Chiefs don't win.....
Phillip Herman Stoup
3d ago
the ignorant citizens elected the officials who are doing this, nuff said.
Survivor in Kennedale police chase crash now jailed on weapons charges
Police have jailed the only survivor in a deadly rollover crash in Kennedale. Tuesday, an off-duty Fort Worth officer saw someone fire a pistol at another car on I-20 in southeast Fort Worth.
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane
On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
White Settlement shooting victim dies, relative will be charged with murder
A man has died after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and a relative has now been charged. The victim was found badly wounded in the street
fox4news.com
Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Baker...
Woman runs from law enforcement twice in one day
A woman is in the Tarrant County jail, accused of speeding away from both the Benbrook Police and then the Tarrant County Sheriff’s department Wednesday afternoon.
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
wbap.com
$10,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Suspect Connected to Grand Prairie Officer’s Death
GRAND PRAIRIE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Grand Prairie Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect connected to the death of one of its officers this week. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai was killed Monday night when his patrol car hit...
fox4news.com
Suspect killed in shootout with Fort Worth police at gas station
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died after a shootout with police outside a gas station in north Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the gas station on NE 28th Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday after many people called 911 saying a man was inside the convenience store walking back and forth with a gun.
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
fox4news.com
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
Man convicted of killing 9-yr-old Dallas girl in 2019 sentenced to 45-years in prison
A man convicted of killing a 9-year-old girl in Dallas in 2019 has been sentenced to 45-years in prison. Davonte Benton was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett.
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
Man dies in early morning shootout with Fort Worth police
An armed man has died by Fort Worth police gunfire early this morning. Just past 12:30 a.m. the man walked into a convenience store on Northeast 28th Street
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor in Tainted IV Case Poses ‘Intolerable Risk,' Should Not Be Released From Jail: Prosecutors
The Dallas doctor accused of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags and poisoning patients should not be let out of jail pending his trial because he poses an “intolerable risk to the public,” federal prosecutors argued in court papers filed Wednesday. The government’s 14-page brief was in response...
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Great-Grandmother Killed in Fort Worth Hit-And-Run Pleads for Justice
The daughter of a great-grandmother killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fort Worth is pleading for the driver’s arrest. "I miss her voice,” Brenda Cornish said of her mother. "I want them to know they took someone very important from us. You know what I'm saying? Someone we can never get back. She was a loving mother."
mageenews.com
Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez,...
One person wounded in White Settlement shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in the hospital after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and the shooter is now locked up. Just past 7:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Ronnie Street
