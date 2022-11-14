ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois

Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Why Is One Illinois City Home To America’s Top Turkey Experts?

For 41 years now, cooking Illinoisans and kitchen-tasked people from every other state have reached out to one Illinois city for expertise in how to properly serve up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day turkey, with minimal risk of poisoning their guests, having to order a pizza, or summon the fire department.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Chicago Defender

Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking

HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey

The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K

What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
ILLINOIS STATE

