Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Herald & Review
Indiana man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake, officials say
A Griffith man pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution after illegally importing 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Michael Sullivan, who entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a...
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
Why Is One Illinois City Home To America’s Top Turkey Experts?
For 41 years now, cooking Illinoisans and kitchen-tasked people from every other state have reached out to one Illinois city for expertise in how to properly serve up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day turkey, with minimal risk of poisoning their guests, having to order a pizza, or summon the fire department.
Dare to Hike This Illinois Trail and Cross a 90 Foot Stone Bridge
If you don't mind being a little daring, there's a hike you can do in Illinois that will take you across one of the most scenic structures in the state. It's a 90 foot stone bridge and there are no railings to hold onto. The Pomona Natural Bridge Trail is...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
NBC Chicago
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
Comments / 0