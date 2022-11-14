Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
County COVID Death Toll Surpasses 800
According to the Department of Health, there have now been over 800 county residents who have died due to COVID-19. The latest update from the DOH, says the death toll for Butler County has now reached 802. The total number of new cases continues to stay fairly steady, with 165...
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
North Allegheny school board narrowly votes to cut library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a hundred people packed North Allegheny’s school board meeting Wednesday evening. Most of the crowd was there to support library secretary positions on the chopping block. In September, we told you 12 positions could be cut. In the last month, that number...
wisr680.com
Butler County Officials Say Emergency Shelter Situation Improving
Butler County officials say they are making progress in improving the emergency shelter program for families in the area. Nearly $80,000 was just approved to transfer into help for the emergency shelter program. That’s the latest funding to assist the program since an emergency declaration was made earlier this year. But, county leaders say the additional funding has helped them secure five apartment units that can house families in need for up to 30 days.
Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election
The next election facing Allegheny County voters: choosing a new county executive for the first time since 2011. The post Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
Brand-new device changing lives for children, adults living with Type 1 diabetes
PITTSBURGH — Patients with Type 1 diabetes are getting help managing it with a new device. Families in Pittsburgh have been waiting a long time for the Omnipod 5 and it wasn’t very easy to get at first. “It’s 100 times better,” said 13-year-old Lucas Wells.
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
wtae.com
Monessen School District balances school security, budget restrictions
MONESSEN, Pa. — For a small school district with about 700 students, the Monessen School District is able to take a detailed approach to school security. Eric Manko is the middle and high school principal and also the district's safety coordinator. He told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 there are advantages to being a smaller district.
Bethel Park man dies after medical emergency on scaffolding
PITTSBURGH — A Bethel Park man died Tuesday afternoon after going into cardiac arrest while working on scaffolding at a North Side building. Michael Kroll, 54, died after being transported to a hospital from the 1100 block of Federal Street. First responders performed CPR and other measures during efforts...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe
A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
TONIGHT AT 5:15: Why are there so many drug shortages and what’s being done to stop them?
PITTSBURGH — Some local pharmacies tell Channel 11 it’s hard to know day to day which popular prescription drugs they can get in supply. There are shortages nationwide of popular drugs like Adderall and amoxicillin, which is causing parents a lot of stress. Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic looked...
wtae.com
Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show returning to North Park
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show is returning to North Park for the third year, the county announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon, with the first show set for Dec. 9. The 45-minute light show is synchronized with holiday music and allows families...
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
wtae.com
Edgewood's police chief will soon mark 50 years in law enforcement
An Allegheny County police chief is about to mark an incredible milestone: 50 years in law enforcement. In April, Robert Payne will have spent half a century in law enforcement, longer if you count his time as a military police officer in the 60s. But it was 1973 when Payne...
Pittsburgh preparing for Light Up Night amid safety concerns
PITTSBURGH — The lights are up and ready to be lit for the annual Pittsburgh tradition of Light Up Night. “It used to be a tradition, we’d always come down when our kids were little and we were thinking about coming back again for this weekend,” said Greg Magnus.
1 dead, 3 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person died and three people were injured following a police chase through Allegheny County that led to a fiery crash Wednesday. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Pittsburgh EMS, fire and police responded to the call...
