ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
butlerradio.com

County COVID Death Toll Surpasses 800

According to the Department of Health, there have now been over 800 county residents who have died due to COVID-19. The latest update from the DOH, says the death toll for Butler County has now reached 802. The total number of new cases continues to stay fairly steady, with 165...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
wisr680.com

Butler County Officials Say Emergency Shelter Situation Improving

Butler County officials say they are making progress in improving the emergency shelter program for families in the area. Nearly $80,000 was just approved to transfer into help for the emergency shelter program. That’s the latest funding to assist the program since an emergency declaration was made earlier this year. But, county leaders say the additional funding has helped them secure five apartment units that can house families in need for up to 30 days.
PublicSource

Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election

The next election facing Allegheny County voters: choosing a new county executive for the first time since 2011. The post Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless

PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Monessen School District balances school security, budget restrictions

MONESSEN, Pa. — For a small school district with about 700 students, the Monessen School District is able to take a detailed approach to school security. Eric Manko is the middle and high school principal and also the district's safety coordinator. He told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 there are advantages to being a smaller district.
MONESSEN, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe

A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show returning to North Park

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show is returning to North Park for the third year, the county announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon, with the first show set for Dec. 9. The 45-minute light show is synchronized with holiday music and allows families...
PennLive.com

Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.

Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy