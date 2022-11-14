Read full article on original website
Three Injured In A Crash On Highway 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a crash Monday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Terry Brashier, 79, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2022 Honda Passport driven by 58-year-old Paul Farmer. The Silverado continued to cross the eastbound lane and the Passport struck the drivers side of the Silverado.
Terry Lee Summers (August 29, 1970 - November 12, 2022)
Terry Lee Summers, 52, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time. Don't worry,...
Woman Injured When Car Strikes Ditch, Overturns
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was injured in a crash Monday on Route J. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Rebecca McMichael, 26, was driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. McMichael sustained moderate...
194 Woodhaven Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Don't let this one get away. Four Seasons Six mile cove, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. Only one step into a home with main level living. Vaulted ceilings, native stone fireplace large lakeside windows and hard wood flooring that enhance the room. The slider opens to spacious screened porch, overlooking the lake with enough room for two tables and great seating. You will love the convenient BBQ deck off the large eat in kitchen making entertaining a lake crowd a breeze. A gentle walk to your cove protected two well dock with over 380 sq. ft. swim platform just made for a splashing wet and wild good time. Three lower level bedrooms, two full baths and comfortable family room will be the place to hang out after a day on the water. Private wooded lot with green belt between you neighbor, two car garage and gentle drive with good parking add to the total package. This lake home will be a place where dreams come true and memories will be made. Call today and start Living the Lake Lifestyle.
679 Duckhead Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Beautiful wooded lot with lots of privacy and seasonal lake view! Lots of parking area available for a build, RV, or anything you can think of! Great rental investment located right off of Horseshoe Bend Parkway in the School of Osage School District! Persimmon tree out front with large trees all around! Large finished basement with updated appliances and paint! Basement has wooded fireplace, kitchen, living room, a large area used for an office and a HUGE Pantry! Upstairs has all bedrooms and a large walkout deck with new bracing support! Hurry and come see this one today!!
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
18 Elm Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
Come check out this adorable lakefront home located on MM6! Enjoy the long-distance, million dollar views of the water! This home has the best the lake has to offer! This 3-bedoom 2.5 bath home w/ a 2 car garage sits on a gentle driveway and boasts 2,558 sq ft. You will find main-level living with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, main-level master bedroom and laundry. The lower-level greets you with a spacious family room, a second fireplace and wet bar! The back of the home has a gentle slope down to a cozy firepit on a concrete pad and an oversized 2 slip dock with a 20x48 slip, a 20x56 slip, 2 PWC floats, and storage! Many updates include new roof in 2020, new gutters with leaf guards, landscaping, whole house water filtration with reverse osmosis, and a remote control motorized wall mount tv lift! 24’ tritoon is also available for purchase. This property offers Four Seasons amenities! You will be enchanted with stunning sunsets while relaxing here at the Lake of the Ozarks!
33216 Todd Lane, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
Beautiful custom built lakefront home at the 8MM near Laurie with private dock and HUGE 40'x112' metal shop building on its own lot. Main level of the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large kitchen and dining area, and laundry room. Enjoy the great view from the 12'x34' screened deck with Lexan coverings for year around use. The lower level features a large family room, another bedroom, a full bath, and a storage area. Outside the walkout lower level is a covered wooden deck. Easy access to the dock with a 32' slip with boat lift and 4 PWC lifts. The shop has a concrete floor, a car lift, 14' walls, a 13'Hx14'W door at each end, and a walk-in door.
Osage Beach Fireman Dies At 49
Eric A. Newman, age 49, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach, with his family by his side. Eric was born May 15, 1973 in Poughkeepsie, New York, the son of James and Barbara (Pfeiffer) Newman. On November 29, 2008, Eric...
Daniel Paul Thompson (July 12, 1986 - November 11, 2022)
Daniel Paul Thompson, son of Constance (Connie) Thompson and the late Paul E Thompson, was born on July 12, 1986, Fall River Mills, California and departed this life on November 11, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. At the time of his passing, Daniel was thirty-six years, 3 months and 30 days of age.
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
Elsie Pearl Curnutt (February 19, 1930 - November 14, 2022)
Elsie Pearl Curnutt, daughter of Fritz Merle and Winnie Butcher Hollandsworth, was born, February 19, 1930 in Urbana, Missouri. She departed this life, Monday, November 14, 2022, in Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Buffalo, Missouri at the age of ninety-two years, eight months and twenty-six days. She was preceded in death...
Debbie Morrow (March 2, 1956 - November 12, 2022)
Debra Ann "Debbie" Morrow, age 66, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, formerly of Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home. A family service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE...
Eric A. Newman (1973 - November 14, 2022)
Eric A. Newman, age 49, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 3:00 – 4:00 pm and from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Carl Curtis Tidgren (February 17, 1934 - November 14, 2022)
Carl Curtis Tidgren, age 88, of Camdenton, Missouri passed into heaven peacefully at the home of his daughter on Monday, November 14th, 2022. He was born in LaRue, Texas on February 17, 1934 to Lucille Curtis Tidgren and Clarence Tidgren. He spent his childhood on a farm in Grant, Iowa...
Curtis Muxlow (February 10, 1958 - November 12, 2022)
Curtis Wayne Muxlow, age 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born February 10, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Robert Lloyd and Audrey Winona (Beck) Muxlow. As a child, Curtis learned to love and care for cars, boats, and water from...
William (Bill) Niels Hagey (February 9, 1952 - November 10, 2022)
William (Bill) Niels Hagey, 70, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a perfect day of golfing with his wife. Bill was born to Edgar and Esther Hagey, of Marcus, Iowa, on February 9, 1952. In his chosen profession of Nursing, he dedicated 25 years to taking care of those who couldn’t take care of themselves. He was loved by all of his coworkers at the Iowa Veterans Home. On June 8, 1996, Bill married Dena, the love of his life. They spent 25 blissful years raising a family, traveling, and finally settling down in their dream home in Lake Ozark, Missouri, where you could always find Bill boating with his wife and friends, grilling, fishing, and jumping off the dock with his grandkids.
Norma Louise Loesch (November 20, 1930 - November 8, 2022)
Norma Louise Loesch, age 91, of Eldon, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat...
Lake Ozark ALDI To Celebrate Grand Opening (With Prizes!) On Thursday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a much-anticipated announcement, ALDI in Lake Ozark will be holding its grand opening event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The grocery store "soft opened" on Friday, Nov. 11, and has welcomed a flood of shoppers since then. One of the country’s most trusted grocers* (2022...
