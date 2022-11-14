Don't let this one get away. Four Seasons Six mile cove, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. Only one step into a home with main level living. Vaulted ceilings, native stone fireplace large lakeside windows and hard wood flooring that enhance the room. The slider opens to spacious screened porch, overlooking the lake with enough room for two tables and great seating. You will love the convenient BBQ deck off the large eat in kitchen making entertaining a lake crowd a breeze. A gentle walk to your cove protected two well dock with over 380 sq. ft. swim platform just made for a splashing wet and wild good time. Three lower level bedrooms, two full baths and comfortable family room will be the place to hang out after a day on the water. Private wooded lot with green belt between you neighbor, two car garage and gentle drive with good parking add to the total package. This lake home will be a place where dreams come true and memories will be made. Call today and start Living the Lake Lifestyle.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO