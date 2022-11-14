It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO