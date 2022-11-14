Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord
It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
North Platte Telegraph
Jim Paloucek: North Platte is busy getting better
It turns out that North Platte voters, at a rate of nearly 2-to-1, favor an extra half-cent on sales in city limits in order to finance the refurbishment and expansion of our aging Recreation Center, Cody Pool and skate park. That initiative passed with 4,372 votes in favor and 2,323 against.
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef construction starts; neighbors seek state hearing
The first stage of construction on the Sustainable Beef LLC plant has begun as three people living southeast of its site have asked for a public hearing by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Semitrailer trucks full of dirt began rolling last week to the former city sewer lagoon...
North Platte Telegraph
Despite voter OK, NP Rec Center sales tax needs mayor’s vote to advance
UPDATED, Nov. 16, 2022, 10:15 am: Adds further state law reference on mayor's ability to vote to create a City Council majority. A nearly 2-to-1 public vote in its favor wasn’t enough Tuesday to end the North Platte City Council controversy over a half-cent city sales tax increase to renovate recreation facilities.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s keno income last summer nearly 10% below 2021’s
Net proceeds from North Platte’s city keno lottery declined by 9.5% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed North Platte’s keno games took in $1.23 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
knopnews2.com
New special event venue approved near Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska
A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
North Platte Telegraph
I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton. To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
North Platte Telegraph
Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80
Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One fire was at mile marker 184 and the other at 187. Cody Seamann, Maxwell fire chief, said the semi “must have had brake failures” that ignited the small fires.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 15 min ago. Juniata resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born on Aug. 15, 1965, to Delmar "Buck" and Donna (M…
North Platte Telegraph
Grant provides drones for Hershey Public Schools
Hershey Public Schools received a grant to purchase 10 Pitsco drones and a competition course, according to a press release from the district. This grant was made possible by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Hershey will use the drones in science classes and the new agriculture education track.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, home to one U.P. 'Challenger,' welcomes the other Sunday
It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
North Platte Telegraph
Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon
The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.
North Platte Telegraph
Eighteen nonprofit organizations receive boost from Buffalo Bill Kiwanis
Eighteen local nonprofit agencies received donations from the North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis on Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of each organization were handed checks for $200 to $250 during the Kiwanis meeting in a conference room at Great Plains Health, according to Kiwanis President Dennis McConnell. “This is what we do...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees
Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
News Channel Nebraska
Local family loses home in Ogallala house fire, starts effort to help new fire victims
In 2019, Travis Byers and his wife Kim lost their home to a fire in the Ogallala area. Three years later, they remember the efforts and support offered by the community. Now, they want to continue the community outpouring as two families are recovering from a fire. On Nov. 6th,...
