Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming State Hospital staffing issues play into delay of 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect evaluation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lander, Wyo. — Brandon Monroe, the fourth party involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, will most likely be admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital mid January, and possibly as late as April.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne makes interference with emergency calls, calling 911 without an emergency a misdemeanor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will now be a misdemeanor offense in Cheyenne for someone to interfere with another person’s attempt to call 911 or for other emergency services. It will also be a misdemeanor to call 911 when there’s no emergency situation. On Monday, the Cheyenne City...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
Billings doctors brace for 'tridemic' as pediatric beds fill up nationwide
Montana doctors are watching for a trifecta of serious illnesses moving west across the country and it could be especially dangerous for children.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
Idaho State Journal
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Campbell County Has Wyoming’s Highest Prison Rate, Teton County The Lowest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Defendants in Campbell County’s courts are about six times more likely to go to a Wyoming prison than those in Teton County. People sentenced out of Campbell County had the highest average prison count per capita from 2019-2021, according to...
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/15/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
KETV.com
'A bureaucratic mess': Nebraska hospital systems facing financial pain
Neb. — Nebraska hospitals are not immune to the pain of inflation and staffing shortages. Operating costs are soaring and now, hospital systems are concerned with their financial future. Leaders worry patients could end up suffering and are pleading for help from lawmakers. The vast majority of a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
Comments / 0