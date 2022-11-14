ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Idaho State Journal

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
MONTANA STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/15/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
CHEYENNE, WY

