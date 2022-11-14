If you don't like it order something else. And stop treating people like garbage disposals. This is selfish and rude. I wouldn't call you back ever. You yelled at him 😒because he didn't eat something that he never wanted 🤔🤫because you didn't want to. Good luck hope you learn from this experience.
My sister and I were having dinner one evening. There was a drunk couple across from us and the lady kept taking food off the guys plate. He'd get mad, raise his voice, tell her to stop and try to fend her off, but that just seemed to egg her on. Suddenly she let out a blood curdling scream. He'd buried his steak knife on the back of her hand. She's crying, screaming, bleeding. The cops were called. Ladies hand was wrapped in towels, with the knife still intact and was moved to the outer office area. And through it all, he guy sat there aminst all the hoopla, finished his meal and his wine and waited patiently for the cops.... As they were handcuffing him all he said was " I hate people taking food off my plate"....as they walked past our table we heard one of the cops say " brother I hear that'"...Lol
It sounds like the boyfriend kept his emotions pent up for a long time until he exploded and didn't care how his words came out. I would be annoyed as well if someone kept taking my food, but I think he should have calmly said something the first time it happened instead of keeping all that bottled up for so long.
