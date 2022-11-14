Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
LISTEN: LakeExpo News Cut -Thursday, November 17
Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to LakeExpo's top stories, every weekday. It's the LakeExpo News Cut, with Stacy Johnson. Hear our news on the new 89.3 The Key, KEYK radio at Lake of the Ozarks.
lakeexpo.com
New Life Jacket Loaner Station Nearing Completion
The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council wants to install life jacket loaner stations across the Lake area, and the council recently announced that the first phase of its plan is fully funded, thanks to a generous donation from the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association that will fund three stations.
Comments / 0