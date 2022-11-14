ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Michigan State Spartans

For just the fifth time, the Villanova Wildcats will face off with the Michigan State Spartans. Villanova owns the matchup with three wins and one loss. Both prestigious programs enter this matchup unranked. It has been a while since the two programs have played — the last time the two...
Three takeaways from Villanova’s win over Delaware State

Nevertheless, a win is a win, and there were plenty of things to be hopeful for following the latest Villanova win, as we hit the mid-point of the week. If there were ever a game to shoot as poorly as the Wildcats did in the first half, it was certainly on Monday. At halftime, Villanova was an ice-cold 0-for-16 from deep and trailed Delaware State by three.
State of the Nova Nation: Road Trip to Sparty

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
State of the Nova Nation: Villanova’s Rocky Road

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Nov. 15

Happy Tuesday! Here are your links to start the day:. The Villanova women's basketball team checks in at No. 24 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the program's first Top 25 ranking since 2018. The BIG EAST Conference today announced that Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist...
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova

Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
