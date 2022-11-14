ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, VT

In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

By Ethan Weinstein
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yI7pe_0jAkHPxU00
Brian Kippen, right, holds his son at KAD Models' quarterly open house in East Randolph. The open houses are meant to make manufacturing a kitchen table conversation topic, Kippen said. Courtesy photo

When Brian Kippen decided to open up a location of his business, KAD Models and Prototypes, in East Randolph, he was excited about his proximity to Vermont Technical College and the Randolph Technical Career Center.

Three years later, he’s now teaching advanced manufacturing to high schoolers at the Randolph center in an effort to expose students to the field and educate the next generation of skilled workers.

“I find that my work here is probably going to be more beneficial in the long run than turning out parts for companies,” said Kippen, whose company designs and builds product and component prototypes. “There'll need to be somebody to replace me.”

Kippen, 39, estimates that 90% of Vermont’s manufacturing companies are looking to expand their workforce. He hopes that by introducing young people to advanced manufacturing he can show that a job once thought of as “dirty, dark and dangerous” is now a well-paying and highly skilled technological field.

Kippen, a graduate of South Royalton High School, founded KAD Models in 2012 in Alameda, California, working on prototypes for companies such as Google, Tesla and Camelbak. The company expanded to East Randolph in 2019. Kippen said adding a Vermont location has doubled the size of his workforce and revenue and opened his eyes to the world of manufacturing in the Green Mountain State.

“There's actually more manufacturing going on in New England than I anticipated,” he said, “But the entire state of Vermont is needing people (to work) in manufacturing.”

So this year, Kippen began teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center. He’s kept his role as chief executive officer, but stepped away from most of KAD Models’ daily operations. Part of that decision had to do with the role Vermont’s public education system had in his life.

“People may say that Vermont isn't the most business friendly because of X, Y and Z,” Kippen said, but “I see the benefits of being in Vermont. I was a public education kid, even though I say I was a D student; I had great, influential teachers. You don't get great stuff without paying for it in some way.”

Currently, Kippen — who splits his time between Tunbridge and Berkeley, California — has 10 students who he teaches skills ranging from welding to manufacturing and mechatronics, a branch of engineering involving mechanics, electrical engineering and electronics. He’s helped upgrade the program’s computers, received a grant to buy new manufacturing equipment, and will start teaching computer-aided machining.

17 career centers and a collaborative

Vermont has 17 career technical education centers, 14 of which teach manufacturing, advanced manufacturing or engineering. This year, nine of those have new instructors, according to Chris Gray, who teaches advanced manufacturing and engineering at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield.

“These are not 60-year-old guys like me,” Gray joked. “They’re young people … coming in from the industry wide-eyed.”

Gray said some career centers had teaching positions in manufacturing that were vacant for two years. To have a new crop of instructors is exciting.

A 10-minute drive from KAD Models, Barry Hulce is helping start the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative at Vermont Technical College. The new advanced manufacturing center is a public-private partnership that gives students the opportunity to work on projects for real businesses.

The goal, Hulce explained, is to make advanced manufacturing learning and equipment accessible to both Vermont’s students and businesses.

Hulce said businesses in Vermont are seeing a “recycling” of skilled workers between companies. For businesses to grow, the workforce has to grow, too.

One way the manufacturing collaborative hopes to solve that problem is through its industry project program, which allows students to work on projects for companies, giving them insight into what a career in advanced manufacturing would look like.

“We have a big queue of companies who need work done,” Hulce said. “They can't do it internally, because they don't have the resources. Engaging students with real-world projects gets important work done while training the future workforce.”

Students take the lead, sometimes communicating directly with the client, participating in regular progress updates, and being paid for their work, Hulce explained. Once the project is completed, Hulce sends student bios to the client to help facilitate a hire.

“In all of the manufacturing and the mechanical engineer technology programs, there is 100% placement, and everyone looking typically has an offer” well before graduation, Hulce said. “Those programs are really well known for the students’ capability coming out, because they are doing so much hands-on learning and complete real world projects.”

Kippen has helped out tremendously with the collaborative, Hulce said, helping train some of the engineers at the center and offering industry insights. It’s all part of Kippen’s broader philosophy about manufacturing in Vermont: A rising tide lifts all boats.

“In order for us to become any type of manufacturing country again, we need to work together. We need to try to build things to a point where companies aren't going out of business because they can't find people to work,” Kippen said. “That's the reason why I took the position as an educator. You want to be able to say, ‘This is what’s available, and this is what can be done with it. And maybe you don't need a college education to do well.’”

Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
mountaintimes.info

Rutland’s own Emerald City

The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Jason Van Driesche to run for Burlington South District City Council Seat

Jason Van Driesche, Candidate, jvandriesche@gmail.com, 802-735-7271. Joanna Grossman, Campaign Manager, jg.digitalunderground@gmail.com, 802-324-4210. Jason Van Driesche to Run for Burlington South District City Council Seat. Burlington, VT – November 13th, 2021 – South End resident Jason Van Driesche has declared his candidacy for the Burlington South District City Council seat. He...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

We can seek out a smaller credit union

Having heard the news of the approved VSECU/NEFCU merger certainly evokes a very sour taste. I can only guess that the greater percentage of the 7,304 against the merger (as opposed to the 7,622 for it) were comprised of those with much greater member longevity and attachment. Indeed we are well aware of the opposition raised by former respected CEO Steven Post as well as former board chairs Diamond, Cheney, Farnum and Shattuck and their legitimate concerns.
LITTLETON, NH
Middlebury Campus

New Hires at Porter Medical Center

Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont

Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
BURLINGTON, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Best Company to Work For: DEW Construction

Construction management, design/build and general contracting services. I can keep a reasonable balance between work and personal life: 100% agree. We regularly discuss our progress toward our goals and objectives: 100% agree. CEO: Donald Wells. Years in Business: 25 (10 in NH) Full-time Employees: 113 (44 in NH) Years on...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
WCAX

New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy