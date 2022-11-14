ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Motivated by last year’s loss to Midshipmen, UCF football prepares for Navy

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMECx_0jAkHI1d00
UCF coach Gus Malzahn said last year's loss at Navy left a bad taste in his mouth. The Knights host the Midshipmen on Saturday. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Prior to meeting with local media for his weekly media conference Monday, UCF coach Gus Malzahn sat down and watched some film from last year’s road game against Navy.

It reminded him just how injured the Knights were entering that matchup and how stunning the 34-30 loss was.

Mikey Keene , then a freshman, was making his first start in relief of former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who broke the collarbone in his throwing arm two weeks prior.

In addition, key players such as running back Isaiah Bowser, defensive lineman Ricky Barber and defensive back Corey Thornton plus others were out due to injury.

“We were a pretty beat-up team,” Malzahn recalled. “There was no doubt. We had a bunch of new faces out there. Bottom line, we had an opportunity to win and we couldn’t get it done at the end.”

The result was Navy’s first-ever win over UCF and just one of four wins for the Midshipmen last season.

“That left a real bad taste in our mouth,” Malzahn said.

UCF (8-2, 5-1 AAC) will have a chance to avenge that loss Saturday when the Knights host Navy (3-7, 3-4 AAC) inside FBC Mortgage Stadium at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

A lot has changed for Malzahn’s squad since that game.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee now leads a Knights offense that averages nearly 500 yards as UCF sits in first place in the American Athletic Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Plumlee leads the team with 708 rushing yards, and he throws the ball regularly to receivers such as Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson, neither of whom was at UCF last year.

Despite the differences in the roster, Malzahn isn’t overlooking the Midshipmen.

“They’re a different team and we’re a different team,” he said. “We’ve got a good challenge ahead of us.”

That challenge includes Navy’s triple-option offense that averages 238.7 yards on the ground. That mark is 10th-best in the country while UCF’s rushing attack (249.5 average yards) is No. 5 nationally.

“They’re unique,” Malzahn said about the Midshipmen. “There’s no doubt about it. Our staff was able to see them firsthand last year. Our players too.

“I know we’ve been having those guys on our minds all the way from the summer about getting a plan together,” he added. “[Navy] definitely presents different challenges. Nobody we play is similar.”

Injury updates

Malzahn confirmed that defensive back Quadric Bullard is out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Bullard was spotted walking off the field using crutches at Memphis on Nov. 5.

“He was an impact player on defense, special teams, punt block and all that,” Malzahn said about Bullard. “That’s a big blow.”

In addition, UCF could be without linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and safety Divaad Wilson due to injury. Both missed last week’s game at Tulane after getting hurt against Memphis.

Malzahn said Jean-Baptiste and Wilson are considered day-to-day.

“We weren’t able to have those guys [at Tulane] — two of our better defensive players against a top-20 team on the road and [we] still won,” Malzahn said. “That was really good.

“It’s kind of a next-man-up mentality,” he added. “We’ve been talking all year about us developing quality depth. You saw that last Saturday.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fit.edu

Florida Tech Named a ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review. Florida Tech is featured in the education services company’s online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published in October. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
fit.edu

Bisk College of Business Student Team Wins First at Case Competition

Florida Tech students Chad Blasius, Joshua Braithwaite, Farran Barker and Matthew Bowden teamed to win the 2022 IACBE case competition. The students and advisor Tim Muth, Bisk College of Business faculty member, traveled to Nashville for the October competition, which was held in conjunction with the IACBE South Region Conference. IACBE is an organization that accredites Business schools. The Bisk College of Business is IACBE accredited.
MELBOURNE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy