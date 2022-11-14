ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

City elections in Palm Beach County are months away. These candidates have already won.

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

City elections in Palm Beach County are still five months away, but Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer has already won a second term in office.

Singer won re-election by default after no other candidates filed to run against him in the March election. Candidates were required to submit their filing paperwork to the city by Nov. 9.

“Fortunately, people seem to be happy in Boca , and I’ve heard a lot of support over the years,” Singer said.

Singer wasn’t the only Boca Raton candidate to cruise to an early election victory. Francine Nachlas won the vacant City Council Seat A after no one else filed paperwork to run. Nachlas, a retired nurse, will replace Andy Thomson, who resigned the position to run for the state House District 91.

Running unopposed isn’t entirely uncommon in Boca Raton. In 2020, Thomson and City Councilwoman Andrea O’Rourke both won second terms after facing no opposition.

Additionally, Boca Raton voters in 2021 approved a pair of ballot measures that enhanced qualification requirements for City Council candidates. Previously, candidates were only required to be a city resident for 30 days prior to the qualifying period, but the new rule increased the length to one year. The provision also disqualifies any candidates who have a non-city homestead exemption.

Voters also approved a measure requiring candidates to collect at least 200 signatures from registered city voters.

Following his victory, Singer said his top goal is to help make Boca Raton a thriving hub for new businesses.

“We’re already an outstanding place to live, work, learn and play, but I want to focus on making this the best place to do business in South Florida,” Singer said. “That would be my No. 1 goal in our strategic planning session. The opportunity and the moment are right.

“We still have other businesses flocking out of high-tax, high-regulation areas to Florida and we want to make sure Boca Raton remains the preeminent place to relocate.”

Singer and Nachlas were two candidates who ran unopposed for the upcoming city elections on March 14, 2023. Meantime in Boca Raton, Christen Ritchey and Marc Wigder are vying to replace O’Rourke, who is term-limited.

Delray Beach has a pair of City Commission races up for grabs in the March election. Incumbent Juli Casale is facing Rob Long, while Angie Gray and Angela Burns are competing for the seat that’s being vacated by Shirley Johnson, who is term-limited.

In Boynton Beach, City Commission Woodrow Hay is seeking re-election for District 2. Four other candidates have qualified for the race: Pernell Davis, Joe Josemond, Mack McCray and Benard Wright. In District 4, incumbent Aimee Kelley will face a pair of challengers in Danny Lee Ferrell and Thomas Ramiccio.

