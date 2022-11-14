LARAMIE -- How did the Pokes in the pros fare this week?. What is going on with Josh Allen? The former Wyoming gunslinger has tossed four interceptions in back-to-back Buffalo losses. In Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota, the fifth-year pro threw two of those in the red zone. He also fumbled on the goal line, giving the visiting Vikings a go-ahead touchdown with just 41 seconds remaining. Allen, who has been battling an elbow injury, is questionable for Sunday's meeting with Cleveland. What isn't questionable is the lake-effect snow that is expected to pound Western New York. Allen has thrown for 2,733 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions.

