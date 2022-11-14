Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M simply can't 'get over that little hump' amid 3-7 season
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take on UMass this week as Texas A&M aims to salvage what’s been a disappointing season, now sitting at a 3-7 record. Asked for the most difficult part of the season for him, Fisher admitted the Aggies haven’t turned a corner. “Just that...
Aggies face Racers in Myrtle Beach Invitational First Round
CONWAY, South Carolina -- The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on the Murray State Racers at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
Aggies Lead After Day One of the Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday night inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in first place with 357 points after an exciting day as A&M loaded up the 200...
No. 24 Texas A&M falls in Myrtle Beach Invitational to Murray State
CONWAY, South Carolina (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team suffered it’s first loss of the season against Murray State 88-79 Thursday afternoon. The Aggies are competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
Texas A&M Sits in Third to Begin the Art Adamson Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in third place as they totaled 183 points on the evening. The Maroon & White started off finals...
Chung to Compete at NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Jonathan Chung is set to line up at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday morning. “I’m very proud of Jonathan,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It’s a testament to his...
No. 5 Aggies Host Fresno State for the Fall Finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts Fresno State for the final meet of the fall on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White (3-3, 1-2) are 15-1 all-time against Fresno State (0-4, 0-2), including an 11-8-win earlier this season.
Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the first road test of the season, taking on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Aggies (2-0) tacked on two wins last week to start the year with victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45, and Army, 73-49. The Maroon & White defense held both of its opponents under 50 points to start the season for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Freshman phenom Janiah Barker averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks during her first two games.
Aggie diving travels to Austin for Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will head to Austin to compete at the Texas Diving Invitational inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week last...
No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m. The Invitational will...
Women’s Basketball Unveils Aggie Fast Break Club
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and Head Coach Joni Taylor announced the creation of the Aggie Fast Break Club on Tuesday. The Aggie Fast Break Club allows for the 12th Man to support the women’s basketball program, while also gaining exclusive access to the team. To sign up, please visit click here.
Six Aggies Earn Academic All-District Spots
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies landed six players on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Division I Academic All-District 7 Team. Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds were named to the squad. Colvin and Pounds picked up the award for the second consecutive season.
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
Texas A&M Meat Judging team wins National Championship
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one group of Texas A&M students is celebrating a national championship this year. On Sunday, November 13, The Texas A&M Meat Judging team claimed the national title at a competition in Nebraska, the program’s first since 2006. The competition consists of judging...
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks...
