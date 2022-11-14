ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
CHARLESTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Rally racing event held in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 13, 1879: Educator Elsie Clapp was born. Under her direction the community school at Arthurdale stressed education for real-life situations and revived traditional music to strengthen reading and writing skills.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

American Cancer Society to mark 47th annual Great American Smokeout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cancer prevention advocates are urging state lawmakers to issue a tax increase of $1.50 per pack of cigarettes as part of an annual effort to save lives. The American Cancer Society is marking the 47th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday. John Hoctor, managing director of...
CHARLESTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Marshall Athletics Department introduces Herd Exchange, platform for NIL business opportunities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Student-athletes at Marshall University have another opportunity to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. The Marshall University Athletics Department announced this week, in conjunction with INFLCR, the Herd Exchange. According to the athletics department, companies can register for the website and then view the profiles of each student-athlete available.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

With Kinsey closing in on milestone, Marshall meets Miami Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s men’s basketball team hopes to grab its first road win of the young season on Thursday night as the Herd faces an old Mid-American Conference rival in Miami (Ohio). The Herd (1-1) and Redhawks (1-2) meet at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall and...
