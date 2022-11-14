Read full article on original website
Metro News
West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
thebigsandynews.com
Rally racing event held in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 13, 1879: Educator Elsie Clapp was born. Under her direction the community school at Arthurdale stressed education for real-life situations and revived traditional music to strengthen reading and writing skills.
WSAZ
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
Metro News
American Cancer Society to mark 47th annual Great American Smokeout
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cancer prevention advocates are urging state lawmakers to issue a tax increase of $1.50 per pack of cigarettes as part of an annual effort to save lives. The American Cancer Society is marking the 47th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday. John Hoctor, managing director of...
herdzone.com
Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
Metro News
Marshall Athletics Department introduces Herd Exchange, platform for NIL business opportunities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Student-athletes at Marshall University have another opportunity to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. The Marshall University Athletics Department announced this week, in conjunction with INFLCR, the Herd Exchange. According to the athletics department, companies can register for the website and then view the profiles of each student-athlete available.
wchstv.com
Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
Metro News
Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Parnon
Marshall Basketball Legend Searches for Hope During Harsh Prison Sentence
One of the premier stars of Marshall University basketball in the 1980s has spent the last three decades in and out of the Georgia prison and jail systems, leading some of the player’s former connections in the Huntington area to launch a new movement to seek out his freedom.
Metro News
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
wchstv.com
City of Charleston announces changes to refuse collection during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Crews will be collecting trash on a slightly different schedule in the coming week to allow workers to enjoy Thanksgiving off, a news release from the city said.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission holds fourth public meeting on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its fourth public meeting for the Capital Sports Center project on Tuesday. Commissioner Ben Salango, Commission President Kent Carper and City of Charleston officials were on hand at Shawnee Sports Complex to hear from the public on their joint proposed indoor sports complex.
Metro News
With Kinsey closing in on milestone, Marshall meets Miami Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s men’s basketball team hopes to grab its first road win of the young season on Thursday night as the Herd faces an old Mid-American Conference rival in Miami (Ohio). The Herd (1-1) and Redhawks (1-2) meet at 7 p.m. at Millett Hall and...
