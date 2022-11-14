Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Frontier Airlines Just Unveiled an Unlimited, All-You-Can-Fly Pass
If you're planning to fly a lot next year, this could be the deal for you. Frontier Airlines recently announced its upcoming all-you-can-fly pass for 2023, and it has just released further details on pricing and terms of use. Dubbed the Frontier's GoWild! Pass, the unlimited-travel pass is priced at...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
CNET
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year
In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
A Flight Attendant Shared How Much Money They Make & TikTok Can't Get Over It
One flight attendant on TikTok spilled all the tea on how much money she earns from the job that allows her to jet around the world, and people can't seem to agree on if the pay is worth it. Daniella is a full-time flight attendant for Emirates Airlines but also...
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Six airlines have been ordered to collectively refund passengers more than $600 million over flight delays and cancellations
The Department of Transportation said it was also considering collective penalties of $7.25 million for the delay in providing the refunds.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Tired of Flying? Premium Buses Could Be Your Secret to Cheaper and More Comfortable Travel
You can avoid crowded airports and an uncomfortable middle seat by using a premium bus service the next time you travel.
cruisefever.net
U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023
U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.
Jalopnik
Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes
Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
My Partner And I Bought A Costco Membership Earlier This Year; Here Are The Things We've Kept Stocked Ever Since
I'll admit it: I get the Costco hype now...
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules.The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines.Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds...
