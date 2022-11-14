ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire. After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East. “The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead after vehicle rollover into Logan River

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after her white SUV was found upside down in the Logan River Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene, near 1600 E. Canyon Road, and “they assisted two citizens who were attempting to get the female up the embankment from the vehicle,” a Logan City Police statement says.
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation

On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT
kjzz.com

Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
FARMINGTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT

