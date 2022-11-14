Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house
LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire. After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East. “The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence...
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
Gephardt Daily
Woman dead after vehicle rollover into Logan River
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after her white SUV was found upside down in the Logan River Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene, near 1600 E. Canyon Road, and “they assisted two citizens who were attempting to get the female up the embankment from the vehicle,” a Logan City Police statement says.
kjzz.com
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
kvnutalk
Law enforcement release identity of woman killed in Monday crash near First Dam – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 33-year-old Logan woman who died in Monday’s crash near First Dam. Jillian Segourney Wood was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Wood was driving a white...
usustatesman.com
Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation
On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
Weber High School students in custody after leading police on chase
Four Weber High School students were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in an accident.
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Gephardt Daily
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
Bountiful man who killed mother and put body in freezer denied release from Utah State Hospital
Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura, and put her body in a freezer in 2006, was denied a request to be released from the Utah State Hospital.
Who are these giant-killing Bear Lake Bears? They hail from a little-known town and are one win away from improbable title run
Montpelier isn’t exactly the most well-known of cities in Idaho. It sits in the southeastern portion of the state along the Utah and Wyoming borders. Pocatello and Logan (UT) are both 70-plus miles in either direction. And outside of nearby popular summer tourist-destination Bear Lake, there really ...
kvnutalk
Logan man currently in prison charged with new allegation of raping teen girl in 2021 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man already in prison for stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase, is facing new allegations of raping a teenage girl in 2021. Jessie Angel Oliva was charged in the new case after reportedly confessing to a family member that he had done something bad.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
kjzz.com
Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
Comments / 0