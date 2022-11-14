ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

wtoc.com

WTOC Day of Giving today at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. The annual Day of Giving is here. We will be out all day Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. There are...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah

This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Department introduces new bike unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police now have a new tool at their disposal to help fight crime. The new Bike Unit will allow them to go places they’ve never gone before. It will soon be a common scene in the streets of Savannah, officers from the Savannah police department patrolling the city’s neighborhoods on bicycles.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah

This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

HIV testing event offers free turkeys

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of World AIDS Day, the Chatham County Health Department is offering two special events. The event on Monday, Nov. 21, offers a free frozen turkey (limit one per household) to anyone tested while supplies last. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chatham County […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

The story behind Savannah’s squares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA

