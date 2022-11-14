Read full article on original website
Turkey Drive 22: Area businesses and organizations step up to the plate with donations
When it comes to making a difference in the lives of those in need, the Coastal Empire never disappoints. It's genuine compassion that brought area businesses and organizations out in numbers for the second annual WJCL Turkey Drive 22 . And we didn't have to wait long for those turkey...
Turkey Drive 22: WJCL viewers donate more than 400 turkeys for families in need this Thanksgiving
For the second year in a row, WJCL's Turkey Drive 22 is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, representatives of WJCL, including members of the news team, gathered at the Piggly Wiggly in Pooler, accepting donations on behalf of America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Mary Jane...
WTOC Day of Giving today at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. The annual Day of Giving is here. We will be out all day Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. There are...
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
Building Great Futures: WJCL partners with Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for 3rd annual telethon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club celebrates 100 years, future of Savannah's youth. WJCL is proud to partner with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club for the 3rd annual Building Great Futures Telethon & Online Auction. The event takes place Friday, November...
Savannah Police Department introduces new bike unit
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police now have a new tool at their disposal to help fight crime. The new Bike Unit will allow them to go places they’ve never gone before. It will soon be a common scene in the streets of Savannah, officers from the Savannah police department patrolling the city’s neighborhoods on bicycles.
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
HIV testing event offers free turkeys
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of World AIDS Day, the Chatham County Health Department is offering two special events. The event on Monday, Nov. 21, offers a free frozen turkey (limit one per household) to anyone tested while supplies last. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chatham County […]
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Bulloch Ag Arena and Georgia Southern This Week
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and their Dalmatian friend, will be making appearances in Statesboro this week. The first is at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena, which will be housing the beautiful giants, this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Viewing is free and open to the public.
Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
