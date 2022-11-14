ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives

Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover....
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Wildcats to face formidable Muskogee

Body Round two of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 6All playoffs is on tap for the Ponca City Wildcats this week. They will make the long trip to Muskogee to face the 9-1 Roughers. Muskogee won its first nine games of the season before losing last week to...
PONCA CITY, OK
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
TULSA, OK
