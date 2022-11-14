Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives
Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover....
Why Bedlam is Important to Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
Oklahoma's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys is one of the last chances for the Sooners to finish off the season with positive momentum.
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023
Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Ponca City News
Wildcats to face formidable Muskogee
Body Round two of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 6All playoffs is on tap for the Ponca City Wildcats this week. They will make the long trip to Muskogee to face the 9-1 Roughers. Muskogee won its first nine games of the season before losing last week to...
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Coach Tribute: Tulsa Elite’s 18U Coach Cash Miller Passed Away Last Month… & His Team Battles On In His Honor
We’re sad to report a passing in the Tulsa Elite program as Cash Miller—the head coach of the 23/24 18U team—died on October 16, 2022, at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after contracting pneumonia while waiting on an organ transplant. He was only 43 years...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
Oklahoma Daily
OU student rises to campus celebrity status as ‘Shadowhunter,’ reflects on ups, downs of growing popularity
“The legend of Shadowhunter” may sound like a scary campfire story, but in reality, it’s the story of an ordinary OU student who studies aerospace engineering by day and is a campus celebrity by night. James “JT” McGaugh, better known as Shadowhunter, or simply Shadow, has stumbled upon...
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim
STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
KOKI FOX 23
Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
FanSided
