FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
wjhl.com
Bristol Virginia Fire Dept. receives Austim Awareness training
wjhl.com
TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
wjhl.com
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville
wjhl.com
Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production of 'The Nutcracker'
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
cardinalnews.org
Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
wjhl.com
ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’
wjhl.com
'Serve until we can't serve': Food banks not concerned about inflation's effect on Thanksgiving meals
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
wjhl.com
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Youngkin discusses state education debate during Southwest Virginia visit
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited Southwest Virginia Thursday. At noon, the First Lady presented the sixth and final of 2022’s Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. The award recognizes the special qualities and achievements of Virginians across the state […]
Get ‘seen’ from home: Ballad rolls out virtual urgent care option
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible. “We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use […]
$3.1 million in block grants to bring housing rehab, potable water to three Southwest VA localities
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. […]
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff’s office investigating
Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault.
