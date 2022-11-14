Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King retiring
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King announces his retirement. During an MDOT podcast today, King said he would not seek reelection next year. He plans to fulfill the remainder of his term and retire on December 31st, 2023. King has served as Southern District transportation commissioner since 2012. He’s currently...
wxxv25.com
D’Iberville High School celebrates ‘A’ rating
D’Iberville High School honored their students and teachers this morning as they celebrated their ‘A’ rating that the state announced earlier this year. The gym was packed with students, community members, and officials celebrating the big achievement. About 200 students received the red carpet treatment for earning perfect state test scores, AP level 5, ACT 30+ Club, and ACT Score Jumpers.
wxxv25.com
11/16 – The Chief’s “Cold & Cloudy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Post frontal strong high pressure will continue to build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. High and low temperatures will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the 30s and 40s. The coldest night of the forecast period comes Thursday/Friday morning as a surface high pressure slides east just north of the area. We should see the freezing mark drop down to near I-12 in LA and I-10 in MS with upper 30s to near 40 south of there. We could see a few showers in the coastal waters south of Mississippi Thursday as a weak shortwave disturbance tracks over the region. There will be no significant impacts from this system.
wxxv25.com
11/16 – Brittany’s “WHY SO COLD” Wednesday Evening Forecast
WINTER-LIKE conditions to continue through the weekend…. High pressure will continue to build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. High/low temperatures will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the 30s and 40s. The coldest night of the forecast period comes Thursday/Friday morning as a surface high pressure slides east just north of the area. We should see the freezing mark drop down to near I-10 in MS with upper 30s to near 40 south of there.
wxxv25.com
11/15 – The Chief’s “Cloudy & Windy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
A deepening low pressure system which moved through the area overnight is now racing east along the northern Gulf Coast early this morning. The speed of its progression and accompanied convection is quicker than previous forecast. Thus, rain chances have been dropped from 40 to 20% through mid-morning. Strong high pressure will build into the region and usher in quite cold air for this time of year. Highs and lows will be 15+ degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-50s and dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Quiet weather expected otherwise.
wxxv25.com
11/15 – Jeff’s “Windy and Cold” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Rain has ended across South Mississippi. Some areas picked up over 2 inches of rain last night! Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds will remain through the afternoon. There will be breaks in the clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s inland, and the low 40s along the coast. Winds will make temperatures feel like 35 degrees tomorrow morning.
wxxv25.com
11/16 – Jeff Vorick’s “Continued Cold” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The cold pattern continues for South Mississippi. High pressure to our northwest is helping usher in northerly winds that will continue to be on the breezy side today. Temperatures will only top out in the 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will gust over 20 MPH at times this afternoon.
wxxv25.com
MACCC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC
First JUCO hoops highlights of the season on News 25, Mississippi Gulf Coast rolling out the welcome mat for rival Pearl River Central. Bulldogs almost erase a 15-point halftime deficit, as Pearl River escapes with a 71-68 victory.
Comments / 0