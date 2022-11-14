ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

What we know about the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting rampage that left 3 football players dead

(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy