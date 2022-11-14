Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
bluebonnetnews.com
Boots Home for the Holidays hopes to reconnect military, families
The Community Coalition of Liberty has established a new program called Boots Home for the Holidays, which will help military personnel and veterans receive financial assistance in getting home to their families for the 2022 holiday season. Funding for the project comes from the Elks Grand Lodge, which offers the Elks Freedom Grant to local chapters.
bluebonnetnews.com
George Herbert “Chick” Kratze
George Herbert “Chick” Kratzer came into this world on August 14, 1939, in Roanoke, Louisiana, as the first child of his mother Johnnie Mae Bergeron Kratzer and father George Kratzer. After 83 years and three months, he went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2022. His retirement years were spent living in the relaxed setting on Lake Livingston in Coldspring, Texas with his loving wife Dolores “Dolly” Salsky, where he was a long-time member of St. Stephen Catholic Church.
bluebonnetnews.com
Brian Blake releases debut album about family ties to Liberty
Brian Blake, an award-winning songwriter based out of Memphis, Tennessee, is releasing his debut album, Book of Life, this Friday, November 18. Produced by Walt Wilkins and Ron Flynt and recorded in Austin, the album includes a number of songs about Blake’s family and their roots in the Liberty area.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
bluebonnetnews.com
PWR Texan Theater opens to sold-out shows
Since shuttering its doors as a movie theater in September, the historic Texan Theater in Cleveland has undergone a rebirth as a music hall. Now under the name of PWR Texan Theater, it opened to a sold-out performance on Saturday, Nov. 12, with country singer and Splendora native Josh Ward.
bluebonnetnews.com
Philip Comeaux
Philip Comeaux was born October 3, 1932, in Grand Coteau Louisiana to Saul and Louise Comeaux. He was the oldest of five children. Philip attended school and worked to help his family. The family later relocated to Texas and settled in the small town of Cleveland. In his early 20’s...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
bluebonnetnews.com
Charles Clinton McLin
Charles Clinton McLin of Tarkington Prairie passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 81. Charles was born on November 18, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Oree and Annie Purswell McLin both of which preceded him in death along with his brother, Dickie McLin; sister Debbie McLin Poling; brother-in-law, Johnny Gene Head.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
bluebonnetnews.com
Billy Wirzberg
Billy Wirzberg, 94, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on November 11, 2022. Billy was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas on November 8, 1928, to parents Max Marcus Wirzberg and Ernie Dee Ashworth Wirzberg. He attended Jeff Davis High School and began working at the Houston Chronicle after school and summers in 1945 and full time in 1946.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
thscougarclaw.com
TISD announces Tomball West schools
The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Liberty plans ordinance changes after rowdy weekend at TVE Fairgrounds
A trail ride and concert event that took place over the weekend at the TVE Fairgrounds in Liberty has the City of Liberty considering changes to some ordinances. The 46th Annual Austonio Wildbunch event on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, drew in a crowd estimated at 10,000 people and resulted in 44 calls for service for Liberty Police Department, including complaints of aggravated assaults, thefts, alcohol poisoning and loud music.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
theseabreezebeacon.com
Thank You, but Please Listen to the People!!!
The Chambers County citizenry were thrilled and so excited when Commissioners Court announced last year that three new baseball complexes were going to be built in the County. It was announced that the then baseball complex in Anahuac would be rebuilt “better than ever” as well as the baseball complex in Winnie plus a brand new baseball complex at a new site in Mont Belvieu. Commissioners Court determined that the Anahuac baseball complex would be the first of the three fields to be built. The youth sports organizations in Anahuac were looking forward to meeting with the commissioners and the architect firm to discuss the problems with the old fields and provide input on the design of the new baseball complex in general. The thought was “getting a new ballpark happens maybe once every 20 to 25 years so let the people and organizations who use the fields sit down with the architects to ensure the upgrades needed are incorporated in the design of the new fields.”. The meetings never happened.
Crews searching for missing Oklahoma father in Houston
The search is underway for a missing Oklahoma man who was last seen in Houston, Texas.
spacecityweather.com
Houston will feel truly winterlike this week, plus an early look at our Thanksgiving forecast
Good morning. Houston will see a brief warm-up today, with a healthy chance of rain showers, before a front ushers in the coldest week of the year since the depths of last winter. And by cold, I mean daytime highs mostly in the 50s, which is really rather chilly for mid-November. So dress warmly.
