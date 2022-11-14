The Chambers County citizenry were thrilled and so excited when Commissioners Court announced last year that three new baseball complexes were going to be built in the County. It was announced that the then baseball complex in Anahuac would be rebuilt “better than ever” as well as the baseball complex in Winnie plus a brand new baseball complex at a new site in Mont Belvieu. Commissioners Court determined that the Anahuac baseball complex would be the first of the three fields to be built. The youth sports organizations in Anahuac were looking forward to meeting with the commissioners and the architect firm to discuss the problems with the old fields and provide input on the design of the new baseball complex in general. The thought was “getting a new ballpark happens maybe once every 20 to 25 years so let the people and organizations who use the fields sit down with the architects to ensure the upgrades needed are incorporated in the design of the new fields.”. The meetings never happened.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO