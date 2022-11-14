ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Officials: Florida woman allegedly threatened man with sword over parking spot

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUXZF_0jAkF2LM00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman allegedly threatened a man with a sword over a parking spot in St. Petersburg, Florida, officials say.

According to an affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Quiana Manning, 41, allegedly threatened a man with a sword.

PCSO said in the affidavit that Manning and the victim were reportedly arguing over a parking spot at her apartment complex. During one point of the argument, Manning allegedly got out of her car and went over to the driver’s side window of the victim’s car with a sword that was about 2 feet long. Manning then allegedly raised the sword close to the victim. She also made threatening remarks.

According to WFLA per the arrest report, Manning did not have any intention of killing the victim, but he was still in fear for his life.

Manning has been arrested. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to WFLA.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
138K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy