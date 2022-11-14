It’s cold right now, but we’re expecting freezing temperatures tonight and that has prompted cold weather shelters to open in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Salvation Army is opening its new Center of Hope on 22nd Street as a cold weather shelter. Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will open at 6 tonight and will remain open until 7 tomorrow morning. Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelter for anyone who comes in.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO