Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work
A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
Stennis International Airport celebrates winning 2021 Facility of the Year
Stennis International Airport in Hancock County had a lot to celebrate today. Air traffic control at Stennis International Airport won the 2021 Robinson Aviation Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year. Air Traffic Manager David Kaupp tells News 25 it’s great to receive the award, considering it was out of...
Burglary at the Old Brick House in Biloxi
The Biloxi Police responded to an alarm call at the historic Old Brick house on Bayview Avenue and found a suspect trying to break in. John Kelly was charged after he was found allegedly in the process of using tools to force the doors of the business open to enter.
Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road
A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
Two people wounded when man opens fire outside downtown Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two people were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital with gunshot wounds after a 21-year-old Gulfport man opened fire outisde the Ocean Springs Daquiri Co. on Washington Avenue Saturday night. Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said police responded to a call of a shooting about 11:41...
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
Warriors look to slow down unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A playoffs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is nearly a year to the day since Oak Grove beat Ocean Springs 28-21 in last season’s Class 6A playoffs. A postseason rematch is set this weekend in Ocean Springs with a spot in the South State title on the line. The Warriors (10-2)...
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
Gulfport PD searching for man wanted for murder
Gulfport police have issued an active felony warrant for Royce Barthelemy in connection to a murder that happened yesterday morning in Gulfport. Barthelemy is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he should be considered armed and...
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival Returns With New Addition
Train rides, dancing trees, visits with Santa, warming stations with s’mores and…a holiday octopus?. Yes, a 16×16 foot octopus complete with a Santa hat and thousands of LED lights will dazzle its way into the hearts of those attending the 2022 Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival held annually at Jones Park.
Cold weather shelters open tonight across the Coast
It’s cold right now, but we’re expecting freezing temperatures tonight and that has prompted cold weather shelters to open in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Salvation Army is opening its new Center of Hope on 22nd Street as a cold weather shelter. Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will open at 6 tonight and will remain open until 7 tomorrow morning. Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelter for anyone who comes in.
Happening Nov. 17: Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium anniversary
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you...
Otter Trotter 5K returns to the Coast on Thanksgiving Day
Runners along the Coast, get ready! The Mississippi Aquarium’s Otter Trotter 5K is coming back!. The third annual race will be held on Thanksgiving, November 24th at the aquarium. The race begins at 8:15 a.m. at the front of the Aquarium and ends at the entry plaza. Participants will be given a t-shirt, medal, and a runner’s bib.
Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash
SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
