‘Andor’ Episode 11, Plus ‘Bluey’ Creator Joe Brumm!
Chris and Andy talk about the penultimate episode of Andor, and what they could possibly be building up to for the finale (1:00). Then, Andy is joined by Joe Brumm, the creator of the animated series Bluey, to talk about what makes the show so special (30:29) and how he manages to write every episode (49:24).
‘Andor’ Episode 11 Instant Reactions
Van, Charles, and Jomi are back to dive into the latest episode of Andor (00:00). The guys give their overall reactions before diving into the death of Marva (18:00), the epic space battle (44:00), and much more. Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and Jomi Adeniran. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Associate Producer:...
‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 9
Tyson and Riley are joined by former Survivor winner Todd Herzog to discuss Episode 9 of Season 43. They talk about the fiery confrontation between Owen and James, having two tribal councils instead of one, and this week’s alliance-shifting blindside. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee. Guest: Todd Herzog.
‘Love Is Blind’ Cutie Controversy, Rumors, and Reunion Show Takeaways
Juliet and Callie break down the Season 3 finale and reunion of Love Is Blind. They address the ongoing rumors surrounding SK (1:22), weigh in on the conversation around Cole and Zanab’s relationship and dive into the cutie situation (3:00), and then discuss the remaining relationships and crown the biggest villain and star (20:05).
The Eras Tour
Nora and Nathan talk about Taylor Swift’s recently announced 52-date stadium tour and how she’ll possibly fit her catalogue of songs into one show (1:00). Then, they each build their ideal setlist (21:57). Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel
Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
‘Andor’ Episode 11 Breakdown: Let’s Call It … Finale Prep
We won’t know until next week, but “One Way Out” may have been the best way out of Andor Season 1. Had Andor ended last week with its all-timer of a 10th episode, dayenu. We would have sailed into the break between seasons celebrating Andy Serkis’s Kinote address and Luthen’s cursed cri de coeur; Cassian’s decision to take down the prison (and, perhaps, the whole Empire) and Kino’s confession that he couldn’t swim; and the prisoners’ revolt and Mon Mothma’s moral dilemma. Most showrunners would have made like George Costanza and gone out on that high note.
Listener Mailbag Part Three
Producer Dylan returns to join Yasi in another dive into the listener mailbag! Questions include guilty pleasures, if we ever hear from the bands we talk about and how we find new music to love. Speaking of, here’s a list of some bands we recommend in this episode:. You...
Where Did All the New Pop Stars Go?
Charles Holmes sits down with resident Ringer producer Justin Sayles to discuss the state—or lack thereof—of new artists. The guys examine what it means to be a new artist in 2022 and the rate at which listening to music is drastically changing. To end, the guys dissect a potential Grammy Best New Artist nominations list to see who they recognize and who they don’t.
Live in Denver With Special Guest Jeff Green
Russillo took the podcast on the road to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox in Denver, Colorado! He is joined by Nuggets forward Jeff Green (0:37), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions with Kyle (30:05) and, finally, a Q&A with the audience (57:03). Host: Ryen Russillo. Guest: Jeff Green. Producer: Kyle...
Can ‘She Said’ Comment on Hollywood From Within Hollywood?
Once Harvey Weinstein’s crimes—and the larger picture of a system that allowed them to persist—became public, the film industry didn’t wait long to start addressing them on-screen, perhaps in an effort to distance itself from the infamous producer and his dark legacy. Kitty Green’s 2019 film The Assistant, produced by other legendary (but beloved) figures such as James Schamus, wasn’t a direct take on Weinstein, but it didn’t need to be. There was no mystery as to what the film really was about, while the lack of specificity also allowed it to speak to a culture of workplace toxicity and sexual harrasment that extends far beyond the reaches of Hollywood.
Yes, Chef: The Rise of Haute Cuisine Horror
In The Menu, the movie that skewers fine dining and hits theaters this week, an unlucky dozen restaurant patrons are repeatedly and coolly informed that they will not live to see the morning. They stare down the barrels of bones filled with marrow; they struggle over knives and are chased—hunted, really—through gnarled maritime island woods. They witness death and dismemberment before them, spectacles that incorporate protective plastic wrap and smeared blood. They are cursed with whispered dicta such as: You will get less than you desire and more than you deserve. They are, it may seem, living in a sort of salt-fat-acid-heat version of Saw.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deep Dive
Mal and Joanna are finally back to talking about the MCU! Listen as they go to the depths of Talokan to discuss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. First, they activate the kimoyo beads by giving an opening snapshot of the film (5:02). Then, they go into the great mound for a deep dive into each character and story line (13:40). Later, they look ahead to the future of the MCU and talk about some heart-shaped Easter eggs you may have missed (2:32:23).
The Secrets of Marvel’s Magic
Matt is joined by Marvel’s executive of production and development and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore to discuss what makes Marvel so special. Nate talks about the development process when making a Marvel film, the level of familiarity with the IP required to produce and direct a Marvel movie, how they decide between making a TV show or a movie, the unconventional filmmaker hiring process, and what makes Kevin Feige so successful.
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: They Don’t Make One-Hit Wonders Like “Return of the Mack” Anymore
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 79 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack,” with a guest spot from Justin Charity.
What’s Your Plan, Jason Momoa?
In Netflix’s new family-friendly blockbuster Slumberland, a loose adaptation of Winsor McCay’s early-20th-century comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland, dreams exist in a space where the only limits are one’s imagination. A little boy, for instance, finds himself behind the wheel of a big-rig truck tearing through an empty city that is as structurally sound as a Lego set; in another dream, a cloistered nun lives out her fantasy as a sensuous salsa dancer. But amid the limitless possibilities of this cinematic dreamworld, it’s telling that Jason Momoa still sticks out like a sore thumb. As Flip, who’s essentially an outlaw jumping between other people’s dreams, Momoa sports fangs, fawn ears, furry feet, and ram horns—all while donning an outfit that looks like it was discarded from the set of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. I mean, just look at this guy:
The 10 Best Media Movies With Sean Fennessey
Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss their top 10 media movies, and hand out awards for their Favorite Movie Journalist, Worst Movie About the Media, and more!. Host: Bryan Curtis. Guest: Sean Fennessey. Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher /...
