Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
20-home subdivision coming to East St. Louis
What was once an empty field in East St. Louis will soon be transformed into a 20-home development.
East St. Louis brothers convicted in 2020 kidnapping
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two East St. Louis men were convicted by a federal jury Thursday on kidnapping charges. Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, were found guilty of the kidnapping of Kein Eastman that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020. The verdict comes after a six-day jury trial.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
KMOV
St. Louis man shares story about overcoming marijuana conviction, quest to become a substitute teacher
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of thousands of Missourians are on standby to have their marijuana convictions expunged now that Missouri voters said, “Yes,” to Amendment 3 on Nov. 8. Eight grams of marijuana, about a quarter of an ounce, is keeping former social worker Alexander Martin...
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Double Track
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received by the St. Clair County Transit District before the bid deadline. Bids received after the bid deadline will be returned unopened. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00...
UPDATE: Police find elderly man who disappeared after leaving St. Louis County restaurant
85-year-old Donald Becker has dementia. Police say he was last seen at Rizzo’s Restaurant around 4 Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officers dive into cold water to save driver, firefighter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained body camera footage showing the moment two St. Louis County officers dove into cold water Monday afternoon to save a driver and a firefighter. Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, that footage shows first responders at the scene of a truck...
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
Residents meet with St. Charles leaders over looming water crisis
St. Charles citizens are meeting with officials Wednesday evening over the water crisis confronting the city.
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there. The Community Patrol Report is made up of yellow slips of paper that officers leave on doors in the neighborhoods they patrol overnight. The officer writes...
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
Missing O'Fallon, Missouri man found by police Thursday
O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department was searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning. The man was found and located safe by police on Thursday evening. Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking...
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
KMOV
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
