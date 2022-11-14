Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMrs HStockton, CA
Related
Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty
OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
3 juveniles arrested for alleged carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) -- Antioch police arrested three juveniles Monday after they allegedly carjacked a 45-year-old man's vehicle. The theft was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police the trio took his vehicle after one of them took out a firearm during an interrupted vehicle burglary. Antioch officers located the vehicle about an hour later near Sycamore and Auto Center drives. Antioch police alerted the California Highway Patrol's air operations unit, which was over the area within minutes, Antioch police said on their Facebook page. With help from the CHP air unit, police followed the vehicle as it entered westbound state Highway 4, where officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The three occupants were taken into custody without incident. Police found a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered. All three juveniles were transported to Juvenile Hall in Martinez.
Man injured, woman arrested in connection with Tracy stabbing
(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s […]
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings to Return to Court in January
A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
KTVU FOX 2
Three minors arrested in Antioch carjacking
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three teens were arrested Monday night in an alleged carjacking in Antioch, police said. Authorities said around 7:40 p.m. a 45-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle by three minors in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police that during the carjacking, one of the minors pulled out a firearm.
Fox40
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Man who shot victim in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant convicted of attempted murder
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A man who shot another man in the head during an argument at a Citrus Heights restaurant last year was convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.The shooting happened on the night of April 16, 2021, at a restaurant along Greenback Lane.Garcia-Rocio was there with a group that included children, prosecutors said. As he was making the children laugh, a separate group of man at a different table...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo police investigating 23rd homicide of the year following shooting, stabbing incident
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating their 23rd homicide of the year following a stabbing and shooting Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Third Street at 7:24 a.m. on the report of a man being attacked. An 80-year-old man from Vallejo was found suffering at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Modesto was illegally crossing when accident happened
MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a driver. According to Modesto police, it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McHenry and Union Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 61-year-old man down in the road....
Petition for strict prosecution of alleged Orangevale cat killer gathers 2,500 signatures
ORANGEVALE -- An alleged cat killer heads back to court Thursday, Nov. 17, but some neighbors are organizing early to ask that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At this time, evidence supports just one cruelty case; however, community members began sounding the alarm and connecting the dots on social media sites after, they allege, several other mutilated cats were found around town around the same time -- cases they believe could be connected. As CBS13 has previously reported, neighbors in Orangevale have been involved in the case since before 18-year-old Colin Lendewig was arrested on suspicion of...
CBS News
Family calls for justice after woman found dead in car in Stockton
After a woman was found dead, stabbed multiple times, family members gathered Wednesday night for a memorial calling for justice. Family members of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya say they will not stop fighting until the person who brutally murdered her is behind bars.
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
Comments / 3