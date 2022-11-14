ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KY

lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot

Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
whopam.com

Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident

A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Barren County man charged with arson

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announces safety checkpoints

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting traffic safety checkpoints through Dec. 9. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles or operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Men charged with murdering nurse in 2020 appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving to work on I-440 in 2020, are in court Tuesday. Both men are appearing for a pre-trial motion hearing before Judge Angelita Dalton. Upon entering the courtroom, Hill and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown...
GLASGOW, KY

