lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
lakercountry.com
Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot
Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
WBKO
Police searching for missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance searching for a missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County. Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen walking on Highway 431 South near Harper Road in Logan County around noon on Friday, Nov. 11. Minton...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?
(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
wpln.org
The fatal police shooting of a man named Chief may deepen the divide between the city and Nashvillians struggling with homelessness
A man named Drandon John Brown was shot and killed by police over the weekend. Among homeless outreach workers and friends, Brown was known as “Chief.” They say he was a veteran and a leader among the residents of the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment — though he often struggled with his mental health.
wnky.com
Road project to allow better traffic flow begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A road project to make the road safer near Cumberland Trace Elementary School is underway. Crews are working to construct an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 John Webb Blvd. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the added lane...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wkyufm.org
Multiple investigations underway following Friday 'riot' at Adair County juvenile detention center
Kentucky’s Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety is promising to bring criminal charges against those involved in a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. The Kentucky State Police say their post in Columbia received a call Friday night from staff at the Adair Regional Detention Center.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
wnky.com
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
wnky.com
Barren County man charged with arson
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
wnky.com
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announces safety checkpoints
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting traffic safety checkpoints through Dec. 9. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles or operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
WSMV
Men charged with murdering nurse in 2020 appear in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving to work on I-440 in 2020, are in court Tuesday. Both men are appearing for a pre-trial motion hearing before Judge Angelita Dalton. Upon entering the courtroom, Hill and...
WBKO
Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown...
New details emerge about deadly officer response to man on River Road Pike
The TBI is conducting a use-of-force investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of a 64-year-old man over the weekend along the Cheatham County-Davidson County line.
