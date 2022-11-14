ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

A look at the candidates to succeed Bruce Rollinson at Mater Dei High

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7mGL_0jAkE9d400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAwgm_0jAkE9d400
Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson is retiring at the end of this season. Who will be his replacement? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With the announcement that Bruce Rollinson will be retiring as football coach at Santa Ana Mater Dei High at the conclusion of the 2022 season, the focus soon will be on finding a replacement.

Rollinson has been coaching for 34 years. He's a Mater Dei graduate. The school doesn’t like bringing in outsiders, but its new president, Michael Brennan, came from Anaheim Servite High and won’t be limited to only looking for coaches with Mater Dei ties.

Here are some names that will likely come up in the process of finding a successor:

Lenny Vandermade : The former All-American Mater Dei lineman and USC graduate has coached at the college level. He was recently an offensive quality control analyst for the Trojans and still has close ties to Mater Dei and Rollinson. He’d be a popular choice.

Taylor Kelly: He is Mater Dei’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has been a key figure in the development of junior quarterback Elijah Brown. Kelly is only 31, which would be a generational change in the program if he were hired.

Matt Logan: Prying him away from Corona Centennial has been on the wish list for years of some Mater Dei supporters, especially when Rollinson went 17 consecutive seasons without winning a title. Now it’s unlikely to happen because Logan is heavily invested in the public schools retirement program and would have to take a financial hit to leave Centennial.

Jason Negro: Yes, he’s the head coach at rival Bellflower St. John Bosco, but his name has been on the rumor list. It’s doubtful he’d leave his alma mater for Mater Dei.

Troy Thomas: He has twice worked with Brennan at Servite, so if he wanted to put his stamp on the Monarchs’ program, Thomas would be the ideal transitional candidate. It was announced on Monday that he is leaving Servite.

Chris Ward: The well-liked, well-respected former Mater Dei and UCLA player was the offensive line coach for Mater Dei during its unbeaten 2017 season. Now he’s the line coach at Orange Lutheran. He has no head coaching experience, but if the Indianapolis Colts can hire Jeff Saturday (no coaching experience), Ward certainly qualifies as a candidate.

Raul Lara: The former Long Beach Poly coach was hired by Brennan at St. Anthony. He knows how to handle big-time talent.

Eric Rescigno. A former Mater Dei freshman head coach, he's an offensive assistant with a good reputation but never has been a varsity head coach.

Jason Miller, Bellflower: He took over a 2-7 team and has Bellflower in the Division 11 semifinals in his first season. He previously had success at Compton Dominguez and Gunn High in Northern California and would be the first Black head coach in the Trinity League.

Bubba Gonzalez. The former Mater Dei line coach has been head coach at Orange Coast College. The only concern is junior college coaches rarely leave if they are full time because the job is so good.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Yorba Linda, CA

Whether you want to experience the small-town atmosphere for a quick getaway or you’re looking for a place to settle in, the city of Yorba Linda in California could be the one you’re searching for. Located in the northeast part of Orange County, the city is one of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
465K+
Followers
74K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy