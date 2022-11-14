ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit Users Reveal the Weirdest Places Their Kids Have Hidden Stuff & It'll Have You Rolling

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
I’ve found the TV remote in the refrigerator, baby toys in the couch cushions, and various kid shoes all over the house. Once, one of my favorite necklaces was lost for six months inside tiny opening in my desk until my 5-year-old pulled it out one day and admitted he hid it there. Kids are great.

One mom on Reddit can’t find her phone after her adorable daughters hid it, which sparks a discussion of all the weird places kids like to stash their treasures. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry — just be sure to write these down so you’ll know where to look next time you can’t find something.

“If you were 4 and 6 year old little girls, where would you put your mom’s cell phone?” a mom asked in the Parenting subreddit , and we are instantly intrigued. Hmm … a missing phone shouldn’t be too hard to find, right?

Apparently, wrong, because this poor mom has been searching for days.

“I’ve been looking for days. It’s dead,” she wrote. “I have a couple of rooms where I KNOW it isn’t, because I have been through every single drawer, bin, crevice, nook, cranny, looked under everything, and looked OVER everything. But like, this is getting out of hand.”

It sounds exhausting — but phones aren’t cheap, so she has to find it. Like any chronically-online millennial, she turns to Reddit for help.

“Anyways, start throwing ideas out there,” she begs. “I’ve done precursory glances in every room, and their bedroom, my bedroom, and the bathroom are 100% not where it is. See also, laptop cord. The garage is also inaccessible to them.”

Throughout the day, she’s added several updates as she searched.

First, she said, “Edit: entry way/towel cabinet/entry closets have been looked in- no phone. No phone under stove Not in dining room, though it does look like that a spot they like hoarding toys … And a gummy bear?! Not behind my fridge. At this point I’m just wasting time till it’s light out so I can go check outside.”

“That said, the fridge is vetted,” the mom continued. “Friendly reminder to clean on top of/under/ behind your fridge every so often. It’s not in the kitchen.”

She added another update addressing some of the common places people suggested she look. “Edit to add commenly suggested things: The phone is dead, so ‘find my phone’ sadly isn’t an option. Trash has already been taken out, so I really hope it didn’t go there. I’ve checked the couch, and will be checking again. Beds have been dissected. Oh god I hope it’s not in a pocket, or a vent. I’ve checked under all kitchen appliances. And on. And in.”

We are rolling. I mean, it’s awful for this poor mom, but something similar has happened to all of us, so we totally get it! The endless searching has got to be exhausting.

The mom of two is clearly desperate, because she is begging her girls to help.

“I have asked them, but they have sudden amnesia,” she said.

A little bit later, she added another update. “Edit: another area gone through, and my excuses to not check outside are dwindling,” she said. “I’m very displeased. On the plus side, I’m getting closer to having a Martha Stewart ready house, so there’s that. Also thanks for the silver!

Hey, a clean house is a very welcome outcome! Now that the inside has been taken apart and put back together, it’s time for the outside.

“Gonna bite the bullet and look outside before tackling the last rooms. They are last for a reason,” she continued. “It’s not in the backyard, though there is frost, and a graveyard of toys forgotten back there, so…”

The mom wrote, “Edit: I’ve manipulated my couch in every way possible short of taking it apart.”

This mom sounds so defeated, and we don’t blame her! That’s gotta be tough. Luckily, Reddit came through with her similar stories.

“It’s likely inside something. A bag, a drawer under their clothes, inside one of their toys,” one person wrote. “I once found my daughter’s lovey inside her toy oven having looked everywhere else first of course.”

“Have you looked inside boxes like board games?” another commented. “My kid hid his brother’s Kindle in a rarely played board game and we found it when we were preparing to move.. over a year later.”

“I couldn’t find my favorite scrunchie for months. I assumed it was gone for good. I found it around the waist of a Barbie doll,” another said.

Someone else shared, “Mom found her missing credit card in my brother’s toy cash register. His reasoning? It’s money.”

“My brother also used a phone as a dollhouse TV,” someone said. “He had it playing Netflix, until it died and was missing for two days.”

“Most of the things that go missing in our house are found in the trash, under furniture or inside furniture,” another said. “Most things are gone never to be seen again (half of my silverware, a couple bowls, several glasses, keys to my mom’s house, Mary from one of our nativity sets, 2 candy bars from my stash, one Barbie shoe for every pair we own and one stuffed animal that I can remember).”

“I love your responses here because they’re so real. Not ‘thanks for the idea!’ but ‘F*CK WHY ARE THERE SO MANY PLACES THEY COULD PUT IT,’” someone said, and OP responded, “Thanks, I’m getting unhinged.”

The mom’s lastest update reveals she is taking another break: “Currently taking a break. There’s 2 rooms left. It’s not outside. It’s not in my couch. It’s not in/under any appliances.”

Good luck to her! That is the worst !

Before you go, check out these wild stories about Reddit’s most horrific mother-in-laws.
This Deadbeat Dad Abandoned His Daughter, But Now Wants Her to Meet His Girlfriend — & Reddit Did Not Come to Play

Kids aren’t accessories. They aren’t cute little handbags or chic new shoes that you can show off at will — they are real, actual human beings that require love, commitment, and time. It seems obvious, but apparently not for this deadbeat dad on Reddit. He admitted to leaving his daughter after she was born, and now — 10 years later!!! — wants her back in his life for one main reason. To introduce her to his new girlfriend (so he doesn’t look as bad, probably). In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a 29-year-old dad shared his story about wanting his...
This Reddit Mom Calls Herself ‘The Grinch of Thanksgiving’ & Our Hearts Grew Three Sizes After Hearing Why

Wear your Sunday best, sit still, and wait hours for dinner. Oh, and don’t touch anything at Grandma’s house, OK? Exactly none of that sounds fun for little kids, yet for some reason, this is what people expect of them on Thanksgiving. This leads to lots of frustrated tears (mostly from mom) and overall chaos. (Toddlers aren’t that great at following the rules yet.) When it’s finally time to eat, little ones who subsist on a diet of mostly chicken nuggets and strawberries shockingly aren’t too excited about the obscure casseroles and other high quality cuisine presented to them. *Sigh.*...
Reddit Moms Share ‘Tiny Motivators’ Their Toddlers Have Taught Them

Most of what comes out of a toddler’s mouth can be nonsensical (or, their favorite word: “No!”). But every once in a while, a toddler is wise beyond their years. They are able to say something simultaneously so simple and so right that it shakes us right to our very core. Some moms took to Reddit to share some of the “tiny motivations” from their toddlers that totally rocked their world, and they are worth remembering the next time your to-do list feels all too daunting.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall

The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
This Cat Scratching Mat Saves Your Carpets & Is So Much More Attractive Than Traditional Scratching Posts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your cat is turning your wall-to-wall carpeting into a shag rug, then you’re probably desperate to divert her attention elsewhere. But some cats don’t care for traditional scratching posts (and let’s face it — those posts don’t do much for your aesthetic, either). According to pet parents, this all-natural scratching mat from FUKUMARU on Amazon is the perfect alternative to standard scratching posts and will save carpeting and furniture from the wrath of the claws. The FUKUMARU scratching mat is...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day

Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Planning to propose? Here are 21 expert-approved engagement rings worth buying

In an effort to demystify the process of planning and buying the perfect engagement ring for your partner, we spoke to some ring and wedding experts who break down everything you need to know to find an ideal engagement ring that will soon have your significant other saying — scratch that, screaming — “yes.”
Therapists Reveal What ‘Good Parent’ Actually Means

What does it mean to be a “good parent”? The answers to that question are probably limitless — but the good news is that none of them involve money or status or the latest Apple technology. Good parents come in all forms (and shapes, sizes, genders, colors, abilities, sexual orientations, you name it) — as do kids, of course. Each child needs something unique from their parent. But across the board, there are certain goals all parents can — and should — focus on to benefit their kids in the long run. We asked family therapists — aka the people who spend...
