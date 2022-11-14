ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner

By Elizabeth Matthews, Nate Rodgers
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who interrupted them Thursday morning when they tried to steal a car from a driveway in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Police said two people were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when a homeowner walking his dog interrupted them.The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, according to police.The victim's wife said she woke up to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots, and saw her husband running into the house with blood all over his face.She said her...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Boy, 13, and man, 18, fatally shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning. According to police, the two boys, ages of 13 and 18, were found unresponsive near the street at 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 13-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township

Two men connected to an armed robbery in Frankfort Township from earlier this year have been arrested by Will County authorities. 23-year-old Alvin Hodge of Chicago and 25-year-old Rashe Caldwell of Riverdale have both been charged with aggravated armed robbery for their roll in the robbery of Ryan’s Pub. It was back on April 30th at approximately 3:15 am that the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ryan’s Pub at 7928 W. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Frankfort for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
FRANKFORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet

An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute

The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy