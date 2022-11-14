Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner

Read full article on original website
2 killed in high speed, single-car crash on South Side: CPD
A man and woman were killed when their car crashed into a tree in Avalon Park. The man, whose age was unknown, was driving north near 81st and Stony Island when he lost control of the car and crashed into the tree about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie woman ‘was happy’ days before fatal crash involving Jan. 6 defendant, who is now charged with murder
CHICAGO - Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was "so happy" she’d come home to Skokie. The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and...
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Man, woman killed in high-speed crash on Chicago’s South Side: police
CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the city’s South Side overnight. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 8100 block of South Stony Island. Police said a male driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Stony Island at a high rate of speed, when […]
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
Man cited for crashing into Illinois State Police squad car on Chicago area expressway
COOK COUNTY - A Chicago man was issued a citation after crashing into an Illinois State Police squad car Tuesday night. At about 10:20 p.m., an ISP Trooper was stationary in the left lane on Interstate 290 eastbound near Pulaski Road in Cook County with emergency lights activated, investigating a crash.
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who interrupted them Thursday morning when they tried to steal a car from a driveway in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Police said two people were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when a homeowner walking his dog interrupted them.The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, according to police.The victim's wife said she woke up to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots, and saw her husband running into the house with blood all over his face.She said her...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots after Mount Prospect man foils carjacking attempt: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a suspect tried to steal a car from a driveway in Mount Prospect and then fired shots at the owner who interrupted the alleged carjacking. At about 6:12 a.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 100 block of South I Oka...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Police: Boy, 13, and man, 18, fatally shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning. According to police, the two boys, ages of 13 and 18, were found unresponsive near the street at 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 13-year-old […]
qrockonline.com
Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
Two men connected to an armed robbery in Frankfort Township from earlier this year have been arrested by Will County authorities. 23-year-old Alvin Hodge of Chicago and 25-year-old Rashe Caldwell of Riverdale have both been charged with aggravated armed robbery for their roll in the robbery of Ryan’s Pub. It was back on April 30th at approximately 3:15 am that the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ryan’s Pub at 7928 W. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Frankfort for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
wjol.com
Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet
An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
