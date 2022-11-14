Read full article on original website
Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations."
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
How Trump and Kevin McCarthy turned a sure Republican victory into a historic humiliation
U.S. elections are famously and reliably influenced by the economy’s condition and the president’s popularity — or at least they were. | Opinion
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
Sen. Graham expresses disappointment about the midterms: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave’
Sen. Lindsey Graham noted that the midterm election was not the red wave of Republican victories that many expected, but still said it would likely be a good night.
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Mick Mulvaney: Donald Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Former White House chief of staff said his ex-boss’s planned third run for presidency is bad for Republican party
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — A buoyant Tom Kean Jr. walked into a Republican election night party Tuesday to jubilant music, but stopped just short of declaring victory against two-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. “We are on a really great trajectory. I...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Factbox-Which Republicans Could Run for President in 2024?
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to runfor the White House again in 2024 has potential rivals gearing up to take on a divisive Republican leader left bruised by his party's midterm election losses. Here is a look at his possible challengers for the Republican nomination:. FORMER PRESIDENT...
Democrats keep Senate majority, and Republicans trip over themselves to blame each other
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The Republican Party is in total turmoil after incumbent Democratic United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was reelected to a second term by Nevada voters late Saturday night. News outlets including Fox called the race for Cortez Masto over GOP challenger Adam Laxalt –...
Trump Admits Midterms Were 'Somewhat Disappointing' for Republicans
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed disappointment in the outcome of Tuesday night's midterm elections after a campaign season in which his influence—and the specter of the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol—loomed large over the electorate. In a post on Truth Social, Trump—who failed...
New Mexico election results: Democrat Gabe Vasquez ousts Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell
Democratic House candidate Gabe Vasquez has successfully unseated GOP incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell, The Associated Press projects, flipping a key seat in the party's fight for control of the House. Vasquez won the seat by just 1,224 votes, declaring victory Wednesday afternoon while the race at that time was still...
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
Mass. House to have more Democrats than any session since 2009
The already-massive supermajority Democrats wield in the Massachusetts Legislature is guaranteed to get larger next session. With one race still too close to call Wednesday afternoon, Democrats had already claimed victory or been declared winners in 132 of 160 House districts. That’s three more seats than they secured last cycle, and with the Senate maintaining its existing 37-3 breakdown, Democrats are assured of a net legislative pickup of at least three and perhaps four seats as they head toward trifecta control on Beacon Hill.
Mitch McConnell says he 'never predicted a red wave' and that independent and moderate Republican voters were 'frightened' by GOP
McConnell offered a sober diagnosis of his party's poor showing in this year's midterms amid a leadership challenge from Sen. Rick Scott.
