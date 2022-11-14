ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
ZDNet

10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Eurogamer.net

Save £300 on the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 begins in just over a week from now, but there’s plenty of deals slowly arising on various fronts, and Ebuyer has one that might interest you, particularly if you’re looking to game on the go or just a powerful gaming laptop upgrade. Right now, Ebuyer...
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
US News and World Report

Score up to $500 off Windows laptops at Best Buy for Black Friday

Now is a good time to find a great deal on a Windows laptop. With the holidays looming, Best Buy has already launched many of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals, and you can get up to $500 off select models. Even if the discount isn’t that high, the retailer is offering some good prices on laptop models with fully featured specs that will help you get the job done.
ZDNet

What are the best outdoor projector screens and what size do you need?

Whether the weather is warm or it's the perfect temperature to cozy up by a fire, an outdoor projector screen can make a movie night outside a whole different experience. You can set up a projector to beam a movie or TV show on an outdoor projector screen that's built to withstand the elements, whether it is the full blast of the sun or an evening rain shower.
ZDNet

15+ Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
Digital Trends

More Dell Black Friday deals just landed – what to buy today

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to enjoy savings on laptops and desktop computers because this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Dell continues to add to its offers as the shopping holiday draws nearer, giving you more options to choose from so that you won’t have to go through the chaos on Black Friday itself. Here are some of the best deals that you can buy today — if any of them fits your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase immediately because we’re not sure if they’ll still be available tomorrow.
ZDNet

Step up your viewing game with these best Fire TV players

Amazon is not only a place to go shopping; it has become a streaming powerhouse, too, thanks to the addition of Amazon Fire technology. With Amazon Fire, you can catch easy, built-in streaming for all of your favorite apps and channels, so you never run out of content to watch. Simply plug in and go to watch your favorite shows and movies.

