10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price
Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday
The Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV just crashed to $579 in this killer Best Buy Black Friday deal — that's $270 off.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
Samsung PS5 SSD drops to lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday
Amazon just sliced more than $200 off one of the best PS5 SSDs — score a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD at a lowest-ever price.
ZDNet
10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Eurogamer.net
Save £300 on the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop in this early Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 begins in just over a week from now, but there’s plenty of deals slowly arising on various fronts, and Ebuyer has one that might interest you, particularly if you’re looking to game on the go or just a powerful gaming laptop upgrade. Right now, Ebuyer...
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 Spotted in Laptop Benchmark
Raptor Lake meets Ada Lovelace in Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro.
US News and World Report
Score up to $500 off Windows laptops at Best Buy for Black Friday
Now is a good time to find a great deal on a Windows laptop. With the holidays looming, Best Buy has already launched many of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals, and you can get up to $500 off select models. Even if the discount isn’t that high, the retailer is offering some good prices on laptop models with fully featured specs that will help you get the job done.
ZDNet
What are the best outdoor projector screens and what size do you need?
Whether the weather is warm or it's the perfect temperature to cozy up by a fire, an outdoor projector screen can make a movie night outside a whole different experience. You can set up a projector to beam a movie or TV show on an outdoor projector screen that's built to withstand the elements, whether it is the full blast of the sun or an evening rain shower.
ZDNet
15+ Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
ZDNet
Skullcandy PLYR 2022 headset: The design won't suit everyone, but the sound quality and price will
Skullcandy is known for its affordable headsets, earphones, and earbuds, but it's not all that often that the vendor brings a new flagship product to the market. The Skullcandy PLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset, announced in September, is one of Skullcandy's latest gaming headsets. The $129.99 product is an affordable...
Digital Trends
More Dell Black Friday deals just landed – what to buy today
You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to enjoy savings on laptops and desktop computers because this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Dell continues to add to its offers as the shopping holiday draws nearer, giving you more options to choose from so that you won’t have to go through the chaos on Black Friday itself. Here are some of the best deals that you can buy today — if any of them fits your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase immediately because we’re not sure if they’ll still be available tomorrow.
ZDNet
Step up your viewing game with these best Fire TV players
Amazon is not only a place to go shopping; it has become a streaming powerhouse, too, thanks to the addition of Amazon Fire technology. With Amazon Fire, you can catch easy, built-in streaming for all of your favorite apps and channels, so you never run out of content to watch. Simply plug in and go to watch your favorite shows and movies.
ZDNet
Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Wi-Fi 7 support, AI and gaming performance boosts and more
Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest mobile platform that will power flagship smartphones for the next year. The announcement was made during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit. The list of improvements is long and spans all areas of the Android experience. For instance, the Snapdragon 8...
