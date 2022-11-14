ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense

The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’

Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Dak Prescott vs. Kirk Cousins? ESPN Analyst Can't Decide if Cowboys QB is Better

Former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy is trying to make a name for himself in media circles, and wisely, he's recognized that talking Dallas Cowboys is the short cut to doing so. And therefore ... “They all love Dak Prescott. And I’m thinking, 'Why?' said McCoy on the Up &...
Christian Barmore is eager to return and give Patriots defense a boost

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots dominant pass rush is about to get better. When the team takes on the New York Jets on Sunday, it’s expected that defensive tackle Christian Barmore will make his return after missing the previous three games due to a knee injury. The second-year player had three quarterback hits and a sack in the Patriots first six games of the season before the injury set him back.
