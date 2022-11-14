Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.

KANE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO