explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation Between Teacher, Juvenile at Abraxas
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation Between Teacher, Juvenile at Abraxas. Marienville-based State Police received a report in which an alleged incident occurred at Abraxas 1 in Marienville, Howe Township, Forest County. According to police, a 16-year-old juvenile client at the facility became agitated and...
explore venango
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
butlerradio.com
Van Stolen From Local Church
Police are searching for a missing van that was stolen from a local church. State police say the incident happened earlier this week at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Prospect Road in Franklin Township. The pastor of the church called police yesterday morning after someone broke into the church through...
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 16, 2022 Police Blotter
Kurtis Groves, 31, Warren was charged with Offensive Weapons following an investigation from 10/12/2022 regarding an illegal weapon. Patrick Brady, 22, Jamestown NY, was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI, DUI – Controlled Substance X2, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Intersection Controlled by Signs, and Careless Driving following a Traffic Stop on 09/10/2022.
erienewsnow.com
SUV Damaged after Hitting Bear on Interstate 79
A SUV suffered heavy damage after hitting a bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 159.2 in Cussewago Township just before midnight Thursday. A 36-year-old Erie woman was driving when the bear walked onto...
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire
Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Breaking Window, Gaining Entrance to Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking a door window and gaining entrance into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Tionesta Township. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old David T. Sacunas, of Venus, on Monday, November 14, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
wesb.com
Catalytic Converter Stolen from School Bus
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help in finding the person who stole a catalytic converter from off of a school bus. According to reports, the theft happened in a school bus parking lot on Main Street in Eldred some time over the weekend of November 4th. Anyone with...
explore venango
Man Charged with Felony Strangulation in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— A 31-year-old man is being accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City. According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, at Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish’s office.
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
Eastbound I-90 reopened to traffic after multi-vehicle accident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Erie County are reopened to traffic as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 17, a multi-vehicle crash led to the closure, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure was from Exit 9 at Route 19 […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects
Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
wesb.com
Charges Filed in Death of Kane Man
Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.
explore venango
Mother Held for Court in Fentanyl-Overdose Death of Two-Year-Old
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Cooperstown woman facing murder charges in the fentanyl-overdose death of her two-year-old son were held for court on Monday. According to court documents, charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole Goreczny moved forward during a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 14. The following...
wnynewsnow.com
Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
explore venango
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape in Two Separate Cases
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is once again accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 14. State Police in Franklin responded...
Cattaraugus County woman facing rape charge
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced a Little Valley woman was arrested and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.
