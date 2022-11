STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop. According to officials, on Nov. 12, at around 11 p.m., an officer stopped a sedan driven by Fatima Esmeralda Oros-Garcia on US 54. The officer asked Oros-Garcia to search...

STRATFORD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO