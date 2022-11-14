Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Brian Shawn Previews This Weekends NDSU-UND Harvest Bowl Game
Brian Shawn UND football play-by-play for Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They preview the annual Harvest Bowl game, including what we should expect this Saturday as NDSU and UND square off with playoff implications on the line.
Fighting Saints Defenseman Commits to University of North Dakota
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, defenseman Jayden Jubenvill has officially announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at the University of North Dakota. 19-year-old Jubenvill is in the midst of his first season with the Fighting Saints and has six points, all assists, in his first 11 games.
redriverparishjournal.com
Football Coach is Stepping Down
Red River Head Football Coach Jeff Harper issued a statement of thanks to Coushatta and the community for two great years in the football program. Harper said he was blessed to have been given the opportunity to join the coaching staff under Coach Bachman as offensive coordinator. Now, Coach Harper...
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
KNOX News Radio
GF County hires base consultant
After cutting a long-standing contract for budgetary reasons the Grand Forks County Commission is ready to strike a new deal with the base consulting firm VMF Findley. The new contract for 2023 would cost $90,000 dollars – or $31,000 less than the current agreement. Several members say there has...
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
midwestliving.com
Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks
So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
KNOX News Radio
TRF man seriously injured in rollover
A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine (MN) this (Wed) morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Kyle Larson was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen around 7:15 AM. Troopers say...
KNOX News Radio
GF school survey going well
Grand Forks school officials say they are pleased with the public response to a survey on the idea of building a new Valley Middle School. The project would carry a $55 million dollar price-tag. A new central kitchen is also part of the plan at a cost of $6 million dollars.
KNOX News Radio
EGF to look into election concerns (update)
A ballot question that prevented the East Grand Forks council from finalizing the results of the 2022 election last night (Tuesday) may have been resolved. Council member Tim Johnson voiced concerns that the Ward 4 ballot may have allowed people to vote for Ward 2 candidates as well. Johnson called the situation not good.
Agriculture Online
Starting to farm with no excuses
For as long as he can remember, Justin Zahradka of Lawton, North Dakota, has wanted to farm and raise cattle. He grew up on a small farm, helping his parents care for a herd of 20 cows. “I liked the cattle, and I had a passion for working with nature,” he says.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022. Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza. He was then “beaten to a pulp” by...
kfgo.com
Charges filed against newly-elected county commissioner in deadly Walsh County crash
GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grafton man has been charged with two felonies stemming from a deadly Saturday night crash near Edinburg. 46-year-old Christopher Thompson was driving an SUV that left a Walsh County road and hit a tree. One of his five passengers, 48-year-old Jason Schatzke of Wheatland,...
KNOX News Radio
GFSO identifies body found in ditch
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 85 year old man who was found in a ditch near Northwood on Monday. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department was notified of the body by a rural mail carrier around 10:30 a.m. The ditch was along the 200 block of 41st Street Northeast.
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Matt King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
KNOX News Radio
GF apartment fire quickly extinguished
Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
