Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
KATU.com
Crew puts out Vancouver house fire within minutes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — There was a residential house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to 10107 Northeast Fourth Street. According to Vancouver Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say they deployed the...
Homeless camp fires increase in Portland, fire officials say
Portland Fire & Rescue officials told KOIN 6 that year after year, they're responding to more and more homeless and tent fires across the city.
Fire crews quickly extinguish North Plains commercial fire
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the call a little after 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, assisted by Hillsboro Fire Rescue, responded to a commercial fire in North Plains during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15. The fire was reported at 10938 N.W. 289th Pl. in North Plains after 7 a.m. Three units from TVF&R, as well as three units from HFR, responded and quickly knocked down the fire, a TVF&R spokesperson said. "They were luckily able to get quick entry into the facility, so once they did, it was pretty cut-and-dry as far as getting access to the fire area," said Stefan Myers. "Their secondary issue was ventilation." Myers said firefighters were "able to open some large bay doors and get air in there quickly." No injuries were reported among occupants of the building. At that address is CNC Preventative Maintenance Services. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
One dies in homeless shelter fire
The former Northeast Portland motel is being operated by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.A person died in a fire at a former motel being operated as a homeless shelter by Multnomah County early Tuesday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, firefighters were called out to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy and Northeast Lombard. The first arriving engine took command of the scene and confirmed smoke and flames in one of the apartments living spaces on the...
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
Search suspended for 'armed, dangerous' felon near Rainier
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the suspect was not located in the area.A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about seven hours in an area west of Rainier, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday, Nov. 15. The suspect, Kevin Reynolds, was believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, the Sheriff's Office posted on their official Facebook page around 4 p.m. Just after 11 p.m., Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a statement they completed a search of buildings, homes and property in the area and "have no reason to believe...
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
thereflector.com
One person shot following family dispute near Lake Merwin
A dispute between family members led to a non-fatal shooting in northeast Clark County, according to police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Battle Ground Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence off Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road, on the south bank of Lake Merwin.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
Fire causes Gresham hotel evacuation, suspect arrested for arson
A Gresham motel was evacuated after a fire was intentionally set inside one of the rooms, fire officials said.
KATU.com
Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
