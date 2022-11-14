Members of the Cleveland Browns sound eager to have quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart. "It was cool just being able to see him out there," Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper said of Watson on Thursday, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Like I said in the last interview with you guys, had greatness on display. We've seen that greatness on display from Deshaun over and over again. So anytime you're around a great player it’s just great to see, great to be around."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO