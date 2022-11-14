ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter

The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Browns have already seen 'greatness' from Deshaun Watson

Members of the Cleveland Browns sound eager to have quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart. "It was cool just being able to see him out there," Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper said of Watson on Thursday, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Like I said in the last interview with you guys, had greatness on display. We've seen that greatness on display from Deshaun over and over again. So anytime you're around a great player it’s just great to see, great to be around."
CLEVELAND, OH
Kearney Hub

NFL shifts Browns-Bills to Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast...
DETROIT, MI
Kearney Hub

Williamson out for Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans' game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was “day-to-day” and that there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.
MEMPHIS, TN

