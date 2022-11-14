ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
East side daycare whips up a hot plate in education

Healthy eating is important to this east side daycare, so much so, they have a garden growing in their own vegetables on the grounds of the daycare. News 4 San Antonio, alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, is featuring Books and Bibs. Stephanie Gray, owner of Books...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef

SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
TEXAS STATE
These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In

I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
SAN ANTONIO, TX
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
SEGUIN, TX
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas

Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

