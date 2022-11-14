Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
East side daycare whips up a hot plate in education
Healthy eating is important to this east side daycare, so much so, they have a garden growing in their own vegetables on the grounds of the daycare. News 4 San Antonio, alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, is featuring Books and Bibs. Stephanie Gray, owner of Books...
H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef
SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
Texas dessert maker shuts down storefront after string of burglaries: 'Shady characters' come around at night
A dessert maker in San Antonio shut down her shop after a string of break-ins this year, saying other local business closures left her "in the middle of a dark neighborhood."
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
Over 300 dogs and cats at the Animal Defense League receive special Thanksgiving meal
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just humans who enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast. In San Antonio, more than 300 shelter dogs and cats gave thanks, as they "dined like kings". The Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches Road., is celebrating the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal, provided by the fine folks at Pawderosa Ranch.
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Monday is last day to arrange for Thanksgiving meal delivery from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner by calling 211
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the final day to arrange for a free Thanksgiving meal delivery from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. People can reserve a meal delivery by calling United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s 211 Helpline until midnight. The meals are reserved for people...
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
