AL.com

Sweet potato casserole: Thanksgiving recipe for a traditional old-school side dish

First off, let me start this by saying it has never been my intention to frighten or spark fear in the hearts of anybody who is good enough to lay eyes on my weekly ramblings. Unless you’re dining at a restaurant where the prices aren’t printed on the menu, fear and food don’t usually go together. Even then you can noodle your way through without too much embarrassment, but I feel like we’re starting to drift a bit here.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Gin Lee

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Tina Howell

Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family

Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
Gin Lee

Homemade garlic bread

As y'all know I make different types of homemade bread often. This garlic bread (toast) is made from my Country-styleno-knead bread. I bake the bread, then cut thick slices from the round-shaped loaf to create amazing garlic bread. It's the perfect bread to serve alongside Italian cuisine.
Florence Carmela

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
EatingWell

Sausage & Lentil Soup

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage; using a spatula, press the sausage into an even layer in the pot. Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Using a spoon or spatula, stir the sausage to crumble it into smaller pieces; cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 3 minutes. Add leek, celery and carrots; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic, thyme, pepper and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste is darkened and caramelized, about 2 minutes.
The Independent

Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Thrillist

theodysseyonline.com

Delicious Thanksgiving Ideas

Well, it's that time of year again! Thanksgiving is only a week away. The time when we watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, get together with family, and pig out on dinner and dessert. Speaking of dinner and dessert, I have compiled a few side dish and dessert ideas for those of you who are unsure of what you want to serve with your turkey. It's time to be thankful for knowing exactly what you want to serve up for the fam this Thanksgiving! Feast your eyes on all these delicious side dish and dessert ideas!
The Daily South

Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?

A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
macaronikid.com

SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe

THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.

