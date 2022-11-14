Read full article on original website
Related
Sweet potato casserole: Thanksgiving recipe for a traditional old-school side dish
First off, let me start this by saying it has never been my intention to frighten or spark fear in the hearts of anybody who is good enough to lay eyes on my weekly ramblings. Unless you’re dining at a restaurant where the prices aren’t printed on the menu, fear and food don’t usually go together. Even then you can noodle your way through without too much embarrassment, but I feel like we’re starting to drift a bit here.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Step up your Sweet Potato Casserole with coconut and pecans this Thanksgiving
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Roasted spiced cranberry pie and pumpkin pie with mascarpone custard
Food & Wine culinary director at large Justin Chapple shares recipes for cranberry spice and pumpkin pies.
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
Homemade garlic bread
As y'all know I make different types of homemade bread often. This garlic bread (toast) is made from my Country-styleno-knead bread. I bake the bread, then cut thick slices from the round-shaped loaf to create amazing garlic bread. It's the perfect bread to serve alongside Italian cuisine.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
I Tried Serious Eats’ Brown Butter Sweet Potato Casserole and the Results Surprised Me
Serious Eats is one of my go-to sites when I’m looking for recipes for classic dishes. It’s home to my favorite green bean casserole, so when testing sweet potato casseroles I figured I’d take a peek over there to see what they had to offer. Like most...
EatingWell
Sausage & Lentil Soup
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage; using a spatula, press the sausage into an even layer in the pot. Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Using a spoon or spatula, stir the sausage to crumble it into smaller pieces; cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 3 minutes. Add leek, celery and carrots; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic, thyme, pepper and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste is darkened and caramelized, about 2 minutes.
Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie
This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's roasted brussels sprouts with apple and pancetta
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make roasted brussels sprouts with apple and pancetta.
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
theodysseyonline.com
Delicious Thanksgiving Ideas
Well, it's that time of year again! Thanksgiving is only a week away. The time when we watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, get together with family, and pig out on dinner and dessert. Speaking of dinner and dessert, I have compiled a few side dish and dessert ideas for those of you who are unsure of what you want to serve with your turkey. It's time to be thankful for knowing exactly what you want to serve up for the fam this Thanksgiving! Feast your eyes on all these delicious side dish and dessert ideas!
The Daily South
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight
We have to commend him for his bravery, that is for sure!
Comments / 0