Charlotte, NC

Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health

By Genevieve Curtis, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has recently been reporting on patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV during urology procedures at Atrium Health.

Last week, a patient contacted Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz about the possible exposure.

Since then, dozens of people have contacted Goetz with similar stories.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Goetz sorts through the information and questions they sent her.

Kam N.
2d ago

if this happened a year ago WTF are they just now telling ppl? Do they not understand the magnitude of their negligence! Money won't change exposure but it'll hurt them...SUE!!!!

Vickie Baucom Helms
2d ago

Nurses are quitting left and right, and they have travel nurses that make 3 times what hired nurses make and the CEO makes over 3 mil and hospitals are non profit.... SMH!!

NickM
2d ago

Atrium sucks. Sue them?🤷‍♂️ These hospitals make so much money, a money loss for them, would be like a drop of water in the ocean. People need to be held CRIMINALLY liable. But they wont. Theyll make a payment and be swept under a carpet.

