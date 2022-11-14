Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has recently been reporting on patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV during urology procedures at Atrium Health.

Last week, a patient contacted Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz about the possible exposure.

Since then, dozens of people have contacted Goetz with similar stories.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Goetz sorts through the information and questions they sent her.

RELATED COVERAGE:

VIDEO: Atrium Health alerts man to possible HIV exposure a year after procedure

©2022 Cox Media Group