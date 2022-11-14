ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards

WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette stabbing suspect awaits judge's verdict

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect accused of stabbing her brother to death now awaits a judge's decision. This comes after Tianna Holmes' week-long bench trial on a murder charge. Prosecutors pointed to several "smoking guns" during closing arguments on Thursday. Those include Holmes' DNA on a knife used...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Delphi murder suspect granted defense attorney by court

DELPHI — Richard Allen, the suspect currently jailed and accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has been appointed an attorney. According to court records, Bradley Rozzi of Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi and Dean is the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin, with Baldwin Perry...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Judge Gull begins work on Delphi murder case

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the Delphi murders trial. Gull has traveled to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls were killed...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

WTHR

