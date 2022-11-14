ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

These Arizona Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Fabulous Arizona compiled a list of restaurants in the area...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now

PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
PHOENIX, AZ
buckeyeaz.gov

Holiday happenings in Buckeye begin Nov. 26

Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 26 by supporting local businesses on Shop Small Saturday, then end the day as we light up Downtown Buckeye with our traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Buckeye Mainstreet Coalition will be in Downtown...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two Valley-area Starbucks stores go on strike, joining over 100 locations nationwide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two Valley-area Starbucks join more than 100 U.S. locations say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. A Phoenix store at Indian School Road and 107th Avenue and a Mesa location at Baseline and Power roads will demonstrate outside their stores in what the union calls “Red Cup Rebellion.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through

Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Free behavioral health services offered

November 2022 — The City of Phoenix and Mercy Care have partnered to offer free behavioral health services to Phoenix residents. Residents can get behavioral health treatment and services at no cost, including mental health screenings, counseling and therapy, substance use treatment, outreach and case management. Sometimes people who are experiencing mental health or substance use issues feel ashamed or afraid. But the City says, “You shouldn’t be. It’s OK to ask for help.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant

Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

