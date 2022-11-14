Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
St. Mary’s looking for donations, volunteers
A Valley food bank said they’re about 8,000 turkeys short of their goal for this year’s holiday distribution.
AZFamily
All grown up, Christmas Angel recipient now gives other kids the joy he felt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas Angel program, presented by Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army and sponsored by America First Credit Union, helps more than 50,000 Arizona kids every year. Hundreds of thousands of kids have received gifts from the Christmas Angel program over its 36-year history. Devin...
iheart.com
These Arizona Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Fabulous Arizona compiled a list of restaurants in the area...
Desert Farm Lights: a five-acre holiday immersive experience in the West Valley
Get ready West Valley, a new holiday experience called 'Desert Farm Lights' will open this year! ‘The Christmas event is set to open at Justice Brother’s Ranch the day after Thanksgiving Day!
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
AZFamily
Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now
PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway
Turkey costs are 20% higher this year and will cost you around $29 for a 16-pound bird. Deals on trending toys for the season that won't blow your budget. James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
buckeyeaz.gov
Holiday happenings in Buckeye begin Nov. 26
Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 26 by supporting local businesses on Shop Small Saturday, then end the day as we light up Downtown Buckeye with our traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Buckeye Mainstreet Coalition will be in Downtown...
AZFamily
Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
AZFamily
Two Valley-area Starbucks stores go on strike, joining over 100 locations nationwide
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two Valley-area Starbucks join more than 100 U.S. locations say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. A Phoenix store at Indian School Road and 107th Avenue and a Mesa location at Baseline and Power roads will demonstrate outside their stores in what the union calls “Red Cup Rebellion.”
Phoenix will install signs to memorialize downtown ambassador killed last year
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix will soon erect signs to memorialize the downtown ambassador who was fatally hit by a car last summer while riding his bike home. The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to put up signs that pay tribute...
Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week just in time for the busy holiday shopping season and is sure to be a popular destination for local shoppers. Read on to learn more.
northcentralnews.net
Free behavioral health services offered
November 2022 — The City of Phoenix and Mercy Care have partnered to offer free behavioral health services to Phoenix residents. Residents can get behavioral health treatment and services at no cost, including mental health screenings, counseling and therapy, substance use treatment, outreach and case management. Sometimes people who are experiencing mental health or substance use issues feel ashamed or afraid. But the City says, “You shouldn’t be. It’s OK to ask for help.”
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
12news.com
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
Currently, city cleaning crews pick up from curb to curb, avoiding tent spaces and personal items. The work is all done by hand with shovels, rakes and pitchforks.
