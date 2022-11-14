Read full article on original website
Ronald Burke
2d ago
to all the negative people here people make mistakes in life but it should not be held against the for the rest of their life no one is perfect and she went through the process to get her rights back so she has every right to feel good about herself and others can do the same but do not judge them cause they made a mistake for the rest of their life
Cara Tapken
2d ago
Well there is a simple resolution ...simply don't get into trouble. Boom and done. Funny how it's so easy to stay out of trouble and how easy it is to cry a pity river because you got yourself into trouble. Ehat happened to the days of I created this mess, I need to own it.
Philip Pullen
2d ago
I have no problem with them losing their rights to vote.You should think about the consequences of your actions.
