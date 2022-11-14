Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini travels to Elmwood Stock Farm to see how Thanksgiving turkeys make it from the farm to your table. East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream …. Evan...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state.
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WATE
Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades...
wnky.com
Kentucky has new response truck for natural disasters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky now has a new response truck to assist in natural disasters. The truck was paid for by a $125,000 donation from Burning Barrel Skill Games, powered by Pace-O-Matic. The 32 foot truck and trailer can sleep six people. It has running water, showers, and a kitchen. This...
Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
14news.com
Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program. KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can...
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
wevv.com
KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely
Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
Kentucky Man Indicted For Multiple Business Robberies
A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a local man with multiple business robberies. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement. According
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
Carroll Hubbard, former Kentucky congressman, dies at 85
Carroll Hubbard, the former U.S. congressman who represented Kentucky’s 1st District for 18 years and served two years in federal prison when he was convicted of misusing campaign contributions, died Saturday at a Paducah nursing home. He was 85. A native of Murray, he earned his law degree from...
WTVW
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
