Kentucky State

fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini travels to Elmwood Stock Farm to see how Thanksgiving turkeys make it from the farm to your table. East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream …. Evan...
DANVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist

Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Kentucky has new response truck for natural disasters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky now has a new response truck to assist in natural disasters. The truck was paid for by a $125,000 donation from Burning Barrel Skill Games, powered by Pace-O-Matic. The 32 foot truck and trailer can sleep six people. It has running water, showers, and a kitchen. This...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program. KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely

Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
KENTUCKY STATE
Brent Willoughby

Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky

Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

