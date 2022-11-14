ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan

Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wagertalk.com

Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?

JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.

