A and H Insurance Inc. has moved into their new office at 1663 Lucerne St. Suite C, Minden. They were previously located on Wildhorse Drive. This newly remodeled office is next door to 88 Cups and was formerly occupied by Shelby’s Bookstore. This new larger location will allow them to better serve individuals and business owners in the Minden, Gardnerville, and South Lake Tahoe areas.

MINDEN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO