ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
RENO, NV
2news.com

$5,000 Reward Offered for Info in Deadly Reno Shooting

Secret Witness is offering $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting in Reno in June. The shooting happened June 3 at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. If you do recognize the person in the photo, call...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver found competent to stand trial

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Suspect identified in Mica Drive stabbing

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing late Monday morning on Mica Drive in Douglas County. On November 14, 2022 at approximately 10:45 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Dr. in the Indian Hills neighborhood, for a report of a stabbing.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

A and H moves to new office

A and H Insurance Inc. has moved into their new office at 1663 Lucerne St. Suite C, Minden. They were previously located on Wildhorse Drive. This newly remodeled office is next door to 88 Cups and was formerly occupied by Shelby’s Bookstore. This new larger location will allow them to better serve individuals and business owners in the Minden, Gardnerville, and South Lake Tahoe areas.
MINDEN, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
SPARKS, NV
FOX40

String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station. At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area. “As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Campaign signs removal in Reno

Pet of the Week is available at the Nevada Humane Society. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy