KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
2news.com
$5,000 Reward Offered for Info in Deadly Reno Shooting
Secret Witness is offering $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting in Reno in June. The shooting happened June 3 at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. If you do recognize the person in the photo, call...
mynews4.com
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver found competent to stand trial
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
2news.com
Suspect identified in Mica Drive stabbing
A suspect is in custody after a stabbing late Monday morning on Mica Drive in Douglas County. On November 14, 2022 at approximately 10:45 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Dr. in the Indian Hills neighborhood, for a report of a stabbing.
Record-Courier
A and H moves to new office
A and H Insurance Inc. has moved into their new office at 1663 Lucerne St. Suite C, Minden. They were previously located on Wildhorse Drive. This newly remodeled office is next door to 88 Cups and was formerly occupied by Shelby’s Bookstore. This new larger location will allow them to better serve individuals and business owners in the Minden, Gardnerville, and South Lake Tahoe areas.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
KOLO TV Reno
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
2news.com
Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody In Douglas County
The stabbing happened in Carson City, near Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. Deputies identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station. At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area. “As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter […]
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs removal in Reno
Pet of the Week is available at the Nevada Humane Society. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
FOX Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
2news.com
Reno Police Looking For Two Suspects In Armed Carjacking
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police say one of the suspects discharged a gun and demanded that one of the victims drive to a different location.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
