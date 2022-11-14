ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut

If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
Android Headlines

MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops

Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
ZDNet

Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more

Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
ZDNet

Early Black Friday deal: This large Gigabyte curved gaming monitor just dropped to $369 on Newegg

Gaming monitors, with their generally high resolution and refresh rates, always make a valuable gift over the holiday season. If you are on the hunt for an impressive monitor for your gaming pursuits or as a gift, we've found a great deal on the Gigabyte 34" 144Hz curved gaming monitor over at Newegg. While typically retailing for around $450, Newegg is offering $80 off (17%) as a pre-Black Friday deal.
ZDNet

20+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
IGN

Dell Has the Best Black Friday Deals on Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles

You might not typically see Dell as your go-to storefront for gaming consoles, but that's currently the case today. There are some Dell Black Friday deals on the newer generation consoles like the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X that, as of now, trump the competition. If you want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, then check out these early bird deals here.
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart has once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a...
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy